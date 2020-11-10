Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity Continues Content Licensing and Services Partnership with Israel’s Cellcom

Amdocs signs multi-year extension to provide Cellcom TV with content licensing and content processing

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) Media Division and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced it has signed a multi-year extension to its current partnership with Cellcom Israel Ltd., to provide licensing and processing for its leading premium content service Cellcom TV with more than 245,000 subscribers.



Vubiquity holds relationships with over 1,400 content owners, bringing the latest-release content from major studios, plus leading global independent and library classics to provide the best purchased content to Cellcom TV’s customers, including premium content such as HBO, Disney, Warner and NBCU.

Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media, said that: “We are extremely pleased to have seized the opportunity to continue our relationship with Cellcom, supporting its highly differentiated and personalized Cellcom TV service, and providing its customers with a best-in-class experience.”

This latest agreement between Amdocs and Cellcom follows an announcement made earlier this year around a deal to accelerate the digitization of Cellcom’s systems, in order to offer its customers an advanced and intuitive digital experience across its lines-of-business.

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

