Amdocs Selected by Sky UK for Cloud-Based Provisioning and 5G-Ready, Real-Time Converged Charging

Amdocs and Sky partner to modernize, automate and digitize its mobile network services

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Sky UK to jointly lead the modernization and expansion of its mobile network as part of Sky’s journey to the cloud. Amdocs cloud-native, microservices based technology will provide Sky UK with the benefits of flexible, efficient real time converged charging and monetization capabilities in order to meet their future business growth over its UK networks.



Amdocs is providing Sky UK with open, cloud-native and 5G-ready solutions. These Amdocs solutions enable Sky UK to enhance its services and provide world-leading customer experiences while also gaining business agility and velocity as the pace of its transformation accelerates.

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs, said: “Sky continues to challenge the UK mobile market with innovative offerings, and we are proud to be collaborating on further developing and enhancing its mobile network and bring leading services to its customers. We are also seeing increased demand to implement our operational automation solutions in cloud environments, and we look forward to being part of Sky UK’s journey to the cloud.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

