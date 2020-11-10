AT&T Selects Amdocs to Power 5G Monetization

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that AT&T* (NYSE: T) has selected its Openet 5G solution to monetize the next wave of network and business model innovation around cloud, edge computing and IoT while also increasing operational agility and service differentiation.



The Amdocs Openet solution supports AT&T’s strategy to take full advantage of its 5G network by quickly launching new services to market such as gaming, mobile AR/VR, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications, remote health and more. AT&T’s selection of Amdocs’ 5G cloud-native monetization solution, which is certified to run on AWS and Microsoft Azure, is the latest example of how the two companies are working together through a strategic alliance to bring innovation to the future of 5G consumer and business experiences.

“AT&T’s 5G network reached nationwide coverage earlier this year and we continue to be excited about creating new ways it will help make life easier, more efficient and more enjoyable for our customers,” said Eric Boyer, EVP, AT&T Consumer Technology Platforms. “As we looked to future-proof our network with an open, standards-based approach to new services and business models, we selected Amdocs for its 5G expertise and deep set of network, IT, cloud and DevOps capabilities to help us provide these new services at a global scale.”

“AT&T has always stood out for its rich history of innovation and driving revolutionary new capabilities for its customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “We are delighted that AT&T will be leveraging our unique 5G monetization capabilities - including those from our recent acquisition of Openet, a world-leading provider of 5G network software – to accelerate its journey to the cloud and bring new 5G experiences to life for its customers. 5G is much more than just a faster network for services; it is also a pivotal moment for service providers to enable new business models for IoT and enterprise customers utilizing the rich capabilities of 5G. We look forward to helping accelerate this exciting 5G journey.”

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Openet’s 5G products and Amdocs 5G Monetization

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses including Openet, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020, the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020 and the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Aug. 17, 2020.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation’s fastest wireless network.** And according to America’s biggest test, we have the nation’s best wireless network.*** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

Media Contacts:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com