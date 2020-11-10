A-Mark Precious Metals Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results

A-Mark’s Board of Directors Approves a Second Non-recurring Special Dividend of $1.50 per Common Share

Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased 26% to $1.87 billion from $1.48 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased 12% from $1.67 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased 333% to $36.1 million (1.94% of revenue) from $8.3 million (0.56% of revenue) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased 29% from $28.0 million (1.68% of revenue) for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $23.1 million or $3.09 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $128,000 or $0.02 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and net income of $17.8 million or $2.49 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Gold ounces sold in the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased 25% to 721,000 ounces from 576,000 ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased 8% from 669,000 ounces for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Silver ounces sold in the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased 16% to 24.2 million ounces from 20.9 million ounces for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and decreased 18% from 29.6 million ounces for the three months ended June 30, 2020

As of September 30, 2020, the number of secured loans decreased 68% to 1,125 from 3,571 as of September 30, 2019 and increased 57% from 717 as of June 30, 2020

Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues increased 26% to $1.87 billion from $1.48 billion in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total amount of gold and silver ounces sold and higher selling prices of gold and silver.

Gross profit increased 333% to $36.1 million (1.94% of revenue) from $8.3 million (0.56% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was due to higher gross profits from the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services and Direct Sales segments.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 21% to $10.0 million from $8.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases in compensation expense (including performance-based accruals) of $1.8 million and computer software expense of $0.2 million, which were partially offset by decreases in operating expenses of $0.2 million associated with the Direct Sales segment, and depreciation and amortization expense of $0.1 million.

Interest income decreased 31% to $4.0 million from $5.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate decrease in interest income was primarily due to lower interest income earned by our Secured Lending segment, partially offset by higher other finance product income.

Interest expense decreased 17% to $4.3 million from $5.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to lower interest rates related to the company’s Trading Credit Facility and lower loan servicing fees, partially offset by increases in interest expense related to liabilities on borrowed metals and product financing arrangements.

Net income totaled $23.1 million or $3.09 per diluted share, a significant improvement compared to net income of $128,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

“During the first quarter of 2021, we built on the significant operating and financial momentum we established last fiscal year to further capitalize on the unprecedented volatility in the precious metals market,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts. “Market volatility in Q1 coupled with heightened demand were instrumental in A-Mark realizing the most profitable quarter in our company’s history. We generated strong sequential improvements in our key financial metrics, including a 29% increase in both gross profit and net income which resulted in a 20.2% return on equity. These results reflect the benefits of our business model, which is designed to generate consistent and diverse revenue streams in normal market conditions and outsized profitability during volatile market periods such as we have experienced since March.

“Our record financial performance continues to demonstrate the scalability of our platform which, combined with the complementary services we provide to our customers, has allowed us to capture significant value across the precious metals market and enabled us to more effectively take advantage of supply constrained and volatile market conditions. As I’ve mentioned previously, the strategic investments we’ve made over the last several years to expand capacity and operational capabilities have ideally positioned A-Mark to capitalize on the current market conditions while increasing our market share and driving growth over the long term.

“Looking ahead, the current economic uncertainties give us optimism for fiscal 2021 as we seek to capitalize on future opportunities. We continue to believe that our favorable competitive position, industry-leading platform, robust customer base, and proven business model will help drive growth and profitability in the years ahead.”

Special Dividend

A-Mark’s Board of Directors approved a second non-recurring special dividend of $1.50 per common share. The special dividend will be paid on or about November 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 23, 2020.

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except for share data) (unaudited)

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 24,370 $ 52,325 Receivables, net 75,668 49,142 Derivative assets 113,600 46,325 Secured loans receivable 84,223 63,710 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 158,756 178,577 Inventories: Inventories 311,582 246,603 Restricted inventories 101,599 74,678 413,181 321,281 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,128 2,659 Total current assets 872,926 714,019 Operating lease right of use assets 3,935 4,223 Property, plant, and equipment, net 5,799 5,675 Goodwill 8,881 8,881 Intangibles, net 4,820 4,974 Long-term investments 20,889 16,763 Other long-term assets 3,500 3,500 Total assets $ 920,750 $ 758,035 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit $ 214,000 $ 135,000 Liabilities on borrowed metals 153,752 168,206 Product financing arrangements 101,599 74,678 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 210,922 140,930 Derivative liabilities 13,497 25,414 Accrued liabilities 9,222 10,397 Income tax payable 2,906 2,135 Total current liabilities 705,898 556,760 Notes payable 92,692 92,517 Deferred tax liabilities 62 62 Other liabilities 3,457 3,802 Total liabilities 802,109 653,141 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding: none as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 7,066,529

and 7,031,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020

and June 30, 2020, respectively 71 71 Additional paid-in capital 27,883 27,289 Retained earnings 86,174 73,644 Total A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 114,128 101,004 Non-controlling interests 4,513 3,890 Total stockholders’ equity 118,641 104,894 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 920,750 $ 758,035



A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Revenues $ 1,866,116 $ 1,481,014 Cost of sales 1,829,971 1,472,674 Gross profit 36,145 8,340 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (10,006 ) (8,270 ) Interest income 3,983 5,768 Interest expense (4,293 ) (5,142 ) Other income (expense), net 4,485 (166 ) Unrealized losses on foreign exchange (97 ) (122 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 30,217 408 Income tax expense (6,511 ) (105 ) Net income 23,706 303 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 623 175 Net income attributable to the Company $ 23,083 $ 128 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable

to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Basic $ 3.28 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 3.09 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,034,700 7,031,400 Diluted 7,475,000 7,091,000



A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 23,706 $ 303 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 501 668 Amortization of loan cost 396 353 Deferred income taxes — 92 Interest added to principal of secured loans (4 ) (5 ) Share-based compensation 178 166 Earnings from equity method investments (4,126 ) (11 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (26,526 ) 3,252 Secured loans receivable (358 ) 1,543 Secured loans made to affiliates 4,642 5,154 Derivative assets (67,275 ) (17,118 ) Income tax receivable — (27 ) Precious metals held under financing arrangements 19,821 7,983 Inventories (91,900 ) (79,337 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (292 ) (17 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 69,992 23,225 Derivative liabilities (11,917 ) (3,281 ) Liabilities on borrowed metals (14,454 ) (4,406 ) Accrued liabilities (1,227 ) (1,016 ) Income tax payable 771 — Net cash used in operating activities (98,072 ) (62,479 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (476 ) (137 ) Secured loans receivable, net (24,793 ) (31,868 ) Other loans originated — (3,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,269 ) (35,005 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net 26,921 64,625 Dividends paid (10,553 ) — Borrowings and repayments under lines of credit, net 79,000 37,000 Debt funding issuance costs (398 ) — Net settlement on issuance of common shares on exercise of options 416 — Net cash provided by financing activities 95,386 101,625 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (27,955 ) 4,141 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 52,325 8,320 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 24,370 $ 12,461



Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results of our business for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows: