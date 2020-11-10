Silk Road Medical Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.



“We had a strong third quarter in which our revenues grew 18% year over year. Our patient first culture and unwavering commitment to reduce stroke risk are evidenced by our recent milestone of 25,000 cumulative procedures,” said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “We are continuing to make meaningful investments in our team and our strategic priorities, paving the way for the bright future ahead of us.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $20.1 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 18%, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $14.6 million compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 declined to 73% compared to 76% in the third quarter of 2019, driven by unfavorable production variances as a result of temporarily idled manufacturing operations early in the quarter related to COVID-19 and previously announced investments in manufacturing engineering and infrastructure projects.

Operating expenses were $23.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $20.3 million in the corresponding prior year period, which represents an increase of 18%. The increase was driven by selling, general and administrative expenses related to growth in personnel and product development initiatives and partially offset by the continued reduction in travel, tradeshow and other expenses due to COVID-19.

Net loss was $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, or a loss of $0.31 per share, as compared to a loss of $8.0 million, or $0.26 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year.

On October 29, 2020, the Company refinanced its long-term debt at a lower cost of capital with a $50.0 million loan facility.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $153.9 million as of September 30, 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

Silk Road Medical is not providing annual guidance for 2020 given the continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call

Silk Road Medical will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (844) 883-3861 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9820 for international callers using conference ID: 3146919. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company’s flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial guidance, progress made on achieving our corporate goals, and the overall strength of our business and culture. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Silk Road’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Silk Road Medical disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Statements of Operations Data

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 20,067 $ 17,026 $ 54,093 $ 44,721 Cost of goods sold 5,488 4,170 16,074 11,206 Gross profit 14,579 12,856 38,019 33,515 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,711 3,187 11,232 9,008 Selling, general and administrative 19,202 17,064 54,652 45,064 Total operating expenses 23,913 20,251 65,884 54,072 Loss from operations (9,334 ) (7,395 ) (27,865 ) (20,557 ) Interest income 249 565 951 1,215 Interest expense (1,215 ) (1,176 ) (3,620 ) (3,736 ) Remeasurement of warrant liability and other income (expense), net (15 ) (1 ) (74 ) (21,046 ) Net loss (10,315 ) (8,007 ) (30,608 ) (44,124 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net (164 ) - 150 - Net change in other comprehensive loss (164 ) - 150 - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (10,479 ) $ (8,007 ) $ (30,458 ) $ (44,124 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (2.18 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 33,757,599 30,764,354 32,597,007 20,249,580





SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC.

Balance Sheets Data

(Unaudited, in thousands)