Endexx Files Application and Certification for OTCQB Venture Market

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ , Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTCQB: EDXC), also known as CBD Unlimited Inc., a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, has filed its OTCQB Certification and application documents with OTC Markets seeking to up list and commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol EDXC.

The OTCQB Venture market operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc. in New York City is a verified, premier market destination for developing and early stage companies. The OTCQB Venture Market provides investors with efficient access to companies which will help continue to grow Endexx’s shareholder base while building shareholder value. Endexx is fully compliant, current in its Audited financial filings and has undergone an annual company verification and management certification process.

About Endexx

Endexx Corporation through its subsidiary, CBD Unlimited Inc., develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa-L plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from analgesics, oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

Websites: www.endexx.com and www.cbdunlimited.com

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

