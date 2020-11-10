CANNSUN MEDHEL GROUP ANNOUNCES EXECUTED LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE PERSONALISED WELLNESS COMPANY APPHIA LABORATORIES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannsun Medhel Group PLC ("Cannsun" or the "Company"), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new medicines to optimize human potential with operations in South Africa, Greece, Thailand and Lesotho, today announced its letter of intent to acquire personalized, subscription-based natural botanical wellness company Apphia Laboratories and has appointed Apphia founder Dr. Michel Georges Magouritsas to Cannsun’s advisory board.
Apphia is a personalized, subscription-based nutrition wellness company with over 50 natural botanical formulations supported by scientific research and development based in Greece and Italy. Apphia has focused its formulations that are specific to each individual’s health journey, creating products that are formulated to maximize human potential.
With Apphia’s integration into Cannsun the joint company will be building a platform that recommends a specific blend of vitamins, adaptogens and supplements tailored to each user’s individual health goals, lifestyle and values. This will be a first in Europe with all-natural ingredients sourced from local growers and ethical sources.
“This is an exciting collaboration for Cannsun as we believe a blanket approach to wellness is outdated and lack research and technology to support our health. Our goal when we founded Cannsun was to reshape the wellness space with innovation and all-natural ingredient including cannabinoids, botanicals and other cutting-edge extracts. The experience that Dr. Magouritsas and his team bring is a personalized nutrition approach to the Cannsun Group and will allow us to be the first in Europe to offer such a platform.” commented Chief Executive Officer, David Parry.
In addition to the LOI to acquire Apphia Labs, Cannsun is proud to announce it has appointed Dr. Michel Georges Magouritsas to its advisory board. Dr. Magouritsas obtained his PhD from the University of Ferrara in Italy. Dr. Magouritsas has over 35 years of pharmaceutical experience with dietary supplements and botanical medicinal products. He has also collaborated on a scientific level, both with academics and with government research organizations in Greece and abroad. Dr. Magouritsas has participated in several international scientific forums regarding the evaluation, identification, and monograph development of medicinal plants.
About Apphia
Apphia Laboratories is a fast-growing global healthcare company headquartered in Athens, Greece. Our mission is to translate advances in science and technology into effective, scientifically sound Food Supplements, Functional Foods, Nutricosmetics and Medical Devices with the promise to improve health and well-being. We focus on research and development of innovative natural products that can be used as Food Supplements, Functional Foods, Nutricosmetics and Medical Devices. Our scientists study and analyze natural and organic substances and unique combinations in human cells and animal models. We generate innovative formulations that increase bioavailability and specificity of natural ingredients in their mode of action. Our formulations are tested for their safety and efficacy by the most rigorous scientific criteria and by well-defined biochemical tests. We have developed many proprietary products containing natural active substances for promoting and maintaining well-being.
www.apphialabs.com
About Cannsun
Cannsun is re-emerging as a science-led, global, healthcare company focused on leveraging its existing infrastructure and reputation in the manufacture and distribution of established healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as well as building a vertically integrated cannabinoid division. The Company currently distributes products to thousands of healthcare professionals and pharmacies in 21 countries. Cannsun’s current projected growth will enable continued distribution reach across the globe helping people live better & healthier lives.
www.cannsun.com
Contact:
Rorisang Ntai
Director
Phone: +27 82 575 1144
Email: rorisang@cannsun.com
Greg Bealer
Director of Finance
Phone: +1 780 970 3789
Email: g.bealer@cannsun.co
David Parry
Cannsun Medhel Group PLC
+1 604-889-2188
email us here