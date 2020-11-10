Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest for Defrauding Medicaid Program Out of More Than $15,000
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the assistance of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, today arrested a Pasco County resident for one count of Medicaid provider fraud. Pamela Anne Peterson, a transportation provider for Medicaid recipients, allegedly defrauded the Medicaid program out of more than $15,000 by falsifying documents for services not rendered. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This fraudster logged countless falsified transportation trips for Medicaid recipients, ripping off more than $15,000 of taxpayer funds to line her own pockets. While the trips provided to Medicaid recipients were false, she now faces a real trip to jail.” According to an investigation conducted by MFCU, from July 4, 2017 through Dec. 1, 2018, Peterson provided non-emergency transportation services for Medicaid recipients, as authorized under the Medicaid program. While Peterson did drive a recipient to an appointment once a week, the defendant allegedly submitted transport logs claiming to drive the recipient more frequently, often once a day. Over a period of several months, Peterson submitted false logs for reimbursement and repeatedly cashed checks for services not rendered. To view the redacted PCA, click here.Peterson is charged with one count of Medicaid provider fraud, a second-degree felony. If convicted, Peterson could face up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case.
