ICMA-RC Information Security Executive Receives Global Recognition

Les McCollum, Chief Information Security Officer, Leads Team to Ongoing Success

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Les McCollum was recently recognized as one of this year’s top 100 global leaders in Information Security by London-based thought-leadership media firm, Hot Topics, and sponsored by Forcepoint, a user and data protection cybersecurity company.

This distinguished honor celebrates CISO leaders worldwide who protect their organizations and employees from potential data breaches, while also playing a role in securely driving growth and innovation. Nominated by an industry peer, Mr. McCollum is responsible for establishing and maintaining ICMA-RC’s Enterprise Security, its vision, strategy, and programming, and ensuring all information assets and technologies are adequately protected.

“Les has always been a remarkable leader in the Information Security space, and we are thrilled that he is being recognized on a global scale for his knowledge and foresight used in protecting our network,” said ICMA-RC’s CEO and President Lynne Ford. “This recognition is truly a testament to Les for his ongoing efforts to ensure our clients’ data remains confidential, so they can focus on building toward a retirement that they deserve.”

In addition to Mr. McCollum, the recognition honored a dynamic and diverse group of global leaders from organizations, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, S&P Global, Verizon, and many more.

Each of the 100 CISO leaders recognized on the list have gone above and beyond to not only help drive business success, but also encourage growth within their organizations. Based on the criteria for recognition, these individuals were selected due to their ability to:

Implement radical change under a digital transformation or as society pivots to remote working

Build a security strategy that mitigates risk and maximizes business performance

Champion educational programs and/or technological change internally, from Board to base

Represent their companies on current and future state cybersecurity topics

“I am honored by the recognition and incredibly pleased with what we have accomplished as we work to protect our clients,” said Les McCollum. “This acknowledgement reinforces ICMA-RC’s ongoing priority of providing best-in-class cybersecurity strategies so those who serve their communities can achieve their retirement goals.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $63 billion in assets under management and administration (as of September 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC's mission is to help those who serve their communities work toward achieving their retirement savings goals.

