Couchbase Partners with VetsinTech to Help Pave Veterans’ Career Paths in Tech

Partnership provides training, mentorship, and professional development resources to active duty military and veterans

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced it has partnered with VetsinTech to enable veterans to accelerate their careers in the high-tech industry. Couchbase has joined the VetsinTech employer coalition, offering free training, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to veterans and active duty military transitioning from military to civilian life.

With nearly six million work-eligible veterans in the U.S., underemployment remains one of the greatest issues faced by veterans and military spouses. According to LinkedIn’s 2019 Veteran Opportunity Report, veterans are 15.6% more likely to be underemployed than nonveterans. Underemployment includes those who aren’t fully utilizing skills and abilities, may be working part time while pursuing learning goals, or take temporary or part time work while searching for a better career fit.

VetsinTech is a leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based education, employment, and entrepreneurship programs. The organization connects global technology companies with its more than 30,000 members through training and career development programs.

Couchbase’s participation in VetsinTech aligns with the company’s goal to connect veterans and military spouses with tech careers in which they can apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience. With veteran representation within its Executive Team and across key roles in its Engineering, People, and Sales teams, Couchbase continues to recruit transitioning active duty military and veterans to join its increasingly diverse team.

"Expanding community support with leading companies such as Couchbase is the fuel that propels VetsinTech to help even more veterans embark on a meaningful career in the tech arena. We're grateful to Couchbase for their recognition and support of our mission. This partnership with Couchbase exemplifies the power of tech organizations joining forces in a shared common vision of supporting our veterans through tech-based education, entrepreneurship and job opportunities."

--Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech

“Couchbase’s inclusive culture is made possible by the contributions and diversity of thought offered by team members with varied backgrounds and experiences. We are proud to count a growing number of veterans among our employees and honored to partner with VetsinTech to offer resources necessary to advance veteran careers in tech.”

--Chris Galy, Chief People Officer, Couchbase

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit that supports our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

