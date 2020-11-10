Jonnie R. Williams Discusses the Potential for Genetic Modification of the Cannabis Sativa Plant to Increase CBD or THC
Jonnie R. Williams Discusses How this Genetic Modification of the Cannabis Sativa Plant Could Change the IndustrySARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past few years, there has been a dramatic shift in the manner in which society views cannabis, CBD, and medical marijuana. Because there are so many benefits of CBD and medical marijuana that have come to light, many researchers are investing resources in trying to learn more about the potential of this field. One example is Jonnie R. Williams. Jonnie R. Williams has been working with genetically modified Cannabis sativa plants to potentially change the manner in which they produce their two main substances. This modification could have an impact on future work in this field.
Jonnie R. Williams Discusses the Shift in the Genetic Function of the Cannabis Plant
The two main substances that are produced by the Cannabis plant are THC and CBD. THC, which stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, is the substance that gives marijuana its characteristic "high." On the other hand, CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, is the substance that has been studied extensively for its health benefits. Jonnie R. Williams has found that genetic modifications of two key genes in the Cannabis plant, THCA synthase, and CBDA synthase, could potentially lead to an increase in the rate of production of THC and CBD. This may have an impact on the future production of CBD and THC-based products.
Jonnie R. Williams Discusses the Potential Increase in the Production of THC and CBD
Jonnie R. Williams is trying to target these two synthase genes, which may control proteins that play a role in the production of THC and CBD. By modifying these genes in the lab, Jonnie R. Williams is hoping to show that people can control the rate at which these plants produce CBD and THC. For example, if someone wants to create more CBD products, they used to have to purchase more plants, grow them, tend to them, and wait for them to produce CBD. Now, it might be possible to change the genes that control the production of CBD. This means that people could be able to produce more CBD with fewer numbers of plants. This has the potential to change the manner in which these products are produced.
Jonnie R. Williams Discusses the Impact on the Future of the CBD Industry
The ability to control how much CBD or THC these plants produce could change the manner in which these products are produced. Jonnie R. Williams thinks that as more research is done on these products, more people may want to use them. This could place stress on the supply availability of this industry. If people are able to change their plants to produce more THC or CBD, this could make it easier to meet this demand. This discovery by Jonnie R. Williams could change the industry.
