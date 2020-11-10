Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,400 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces New CKD Corporation Investment In Austin

November 10, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Japan-based company CKD Corporation will establish its first U.S. production site in Austin. The $13 million investment will create up to 70 new jobs and is scheduled to begin operations in Fall 2021. CKD Corporation provides an extensive array of automation technology products found in a wide range of industries including automotive, packaging, and medical. The Austin manufacturing facility will produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.

"CKD Corporation’s $13 million investment in the Lone Star State further solidifies Texas' reputation as a premier economic destination both nationally and internationally," said Governor Abbott. "I am proud to welcome CKD Corporation to the Lone Star State and look forward to the economic prosperity this investment will bring to the Austin community. This trailblazing company, combined with Texas' business-friendly environment and high-skilled workforce, will undoubtedly make for a long and successful partnership."

CKD Corporation was established in 1943 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan. The company provides an extensive array of automation technology products, including pneumatic and electric actuators, directional control valves, vacuum components, air preparation, and process valves. CKD products are specified in automation and machinery by OEMs and end-users globally. The company's distribution network, combined with unsurpassed product breadth, provides customers with world-class solutions delivered anywhere in the United States.  

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces New CKD Corporation Investment In Austin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.