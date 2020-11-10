Governor Abbott Announces New CKD Corporation Investment In Austin

November 10, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Japan-based company CKD Corporation will establish its first U.S. production site in Austin. The $13 million investment will create up to 70 new jobs and is scheduled to begin operations in Fall 2021. CKD Corporation provides an extensive array of automation technology products found in a wide range of industries including automotive, packaging, and medical. The Austin manufacturing facility will produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.

"CKD Corporation’s $13 million investment in the Lone Star State further solidifies Texas' reputation as a premier economic destination both nationally and internationally," said Governor Abbott. "I am proud to welcome CKD Corporation to the Lone Star State and look forward to the economic prosperity this investment will bring to the Austin community. This trailblazing company, combined with Texas' business-friendly environment and high-skilled workforce, will undoubtedly make for a long and successful partnership."

CKD Corporation was established in 1943 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan. The company provides an extensive array of automation technology products, including pneumatic and electric actuators, directional control valves, vacuum components, air preparation, and process valves. CKD products are specified in automation and machinery by OEMs and end-users globally. The company's distribution network, combined with unsurpassed product breadth, provides customers with world-class solutions delivered anywhere in the United States.