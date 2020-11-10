Building Stack introduces the first free online rent payment solution in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the launch of its groundbreaking Online Payments plan, Building Stack has become the first property management software company in Canada to offer a free online rent payment option to landlords and tenants across the country.



With its easy-to-use solution, the Montreal-based company is looking to revolutionize an industry stuck in the past and redefine the standards of proptech through the use of a safe, contactless rent payment portal. The new plan, available at no monthly charge to landlords, offers no-fee bank transfers as well as flexible card payment options, including automatic monthly payments.

“We have been one step ahead of changes in the industry for over a decade,” explains Jonathan Margel, co-founder and CEO of Building Stack. “Online payments are a necessity and the lifeblood of any rental ecosystem. Offering our solution for free helps us ensure that everyone can pay or collect their rent safely. We are very happy to be the first property management software company in Canada to do this, and to dictate a fundamental shift to paying rent online.”

In addition to online payments, property managers who use the solution will also gain access to select features of Building Stack to manage leases, centralize building information and view detailed rent payment reports.

Jonathan says that the tenant portal is one of the most popular features on the platform. “Expectations have evolved over the last few years. Renters are now looking for one-click solutions, available on any device. Building owners have to meet those demands,” he adds.

Building Stack’s Online Payments plan is now available for free to all Canadian landlords and property managers. Visit the company’s website to learn more about this solution.

About Building Stack

Building Stack is an all-in-one software for the next generation of Canadian property managers. We designed our solutions for ease of use and increased efficiency in order to simplify the life of landlords and tenants alike. Through our cloud-based platform, property managers can centralize their operations, accept online rent payments, automate their vacancy listing process, manage work orders and so much more.

With Building Stack, you can accelerate the growth of your property portfolio while focusing on what really matters: keeping your tenants happy.



Click here to learn more about our products.

Contact: Jonathan Margel sales@buildstack.com