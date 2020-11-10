Real Endpoints Strengthens and Broadens Access Capabilities and Reach with the Hiring of Key Executive

RE’s Clients Will Benefit from Another Executive with Top-Level Payer Decision-Making Experience and an Extraordinary Set of Senior Payer Contacts

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Endpoints (RE), a leading boutique life science consultancy focused on market access, today announced it has hired Robert O’Brien as Vice President, Specialty to further expand its abilities to gain access and coverage for its clients’ medical innovations.



Rob has spent the last 20 years in roles of increasing responsibility at CVS Health, one of the top-three integrated insurer-PBM providers. Most recently, Rob led large teams of clinicians, product development and sales professionals creating, advising on, and selling solutions focused on specialty drug management strategies and patient care. Rob worked closely with virtually all key plan decisionmakers responsible for drug-coverage policies and specialty pharmacy strategies – a $60 billion business for CVS.

“RE’s growth over the last three years has been explosive – largely because of the similarly explosive growth in specialty drug launches and spend -- and payers’ increasing ability to restrict coverage,” said Jeff Berkowitz, RE’s CEO. “Rob’s experience at CVS specifically working to craft payer strategies for specialty drugs makes him an invaluable asset for our pharmaceutical clients dealing with ever more serious access challenges.”

“At CVS, I saw the variety of approaches, both effective and not, from manufacturers – and how we at CVS, and our payer customers, responded to their strategies and tactics. I also saw RE’s solutions and creativity in the real world -- and that’s what attracted me to this group of out-of-the-box thinkers,” said O’Brien. “At RE, I will be able to leverage my expertise and contacts, working with RE’s extraordinarily creative team, to get patients access to the enormous value of biopharma’s innovations.”

About Real Endpoints

Real Endpoints solutions create access for patients to meaningful medical innovations and prepare companies for competition in the value-based economy. Working collaboratively with payers, diagnostic companies, and biopharmas on their most complicated coverage and access challenges, RE provides often unique answers, including the evaluation, structuring, negotiating, and third-party management of the analytics and financial reconciliation of value-based contracts. For more information about Real Endpoints, visit www.realendpoints.com

Contact: Nazo Ahmed

Email: nahmed@realendpoints.com

Phone: 973-805-2300