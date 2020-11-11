Sean Dickerson partners with rapper David Marone aka Young Grey to bring Nashville the hottest new talent and music
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville businessman and entrepreneur Sean Dickerson partners with seasoned rapper David Marone aka Young Grey to bring Nashville the hottest new talent and music. Music City won’t even know what hit it as this new record label plans to drop hit after hit. GreyLyfe Entertainment is a record label,
publishing, and management company as well as a lifestyle brand. The label just solidified a distribution deal with Orchard/Sony with the help of their heavily accredited entertainment lawyer David A. Smalls. Dickerson and Marone have created GreyLyfe Entertainment LLC to provide talented artists with a one stop platform to help advance their careers.
Young Grey was originally found by hip-hop legend Mista Choc. He credits him as the reason he has been able to pursue his dreams and will continue to show gratitude for all the encouragement and guidance he has received from him. Mista Choc also set Young Grey up for his biggest feature and song with the iconic Snoop Dogg called Celebrate a few years ago! Though it has been a long road filled with trial and error that ended up bringing the dynamic duo of Marone and Dickerson together, the success of this single was proof that anything is possible if you don’t give up and surround yourself with a good team!
Sean and David formed a true partnership based around their desire to deliver great music while promoting something powerful and meaningful to the community. November 27th will be the official release date for Young Grey's newest record " Remember me" which will drop at the end of a huge cash prize giveaway in connection with the pre order sales giving the top 10 winners up to 10 thousand dollars.
In light of the divisiveness of the current social environment, GreyLyfe sets out to be a movement promoting diversity and shedding stereotypes. Grey credits his wife Krisy as being the backbone and voice of reason through his whole journey. She has even been seen giving out branded masks and other merch on the popular streets of Nashville to spread the word through putting her custom designs on anyone who gets the message. She admits that though it has been a long road, Grey’s passion continues to kill any doubt she’s ever had about how the music biz works. After making countless connections within the digital space by adding marketing expert and multimedia personality Hala Maroc to their team, GreyLyfe looks forward to implementing press and influencer marketing to promote equality and social justice. The plan is to focus on the artist's sound and talent opposed to picking artists based on looks, internet presence, and other shallow marketing angles. Four new artists of diverse backgrounds and extreme talent have already been signed to the label and are currently being prepared to take the music industry by storm.
But first things first, the holidays are approaching fast and GreyLyfe entertainment looks forward to putting some cash in your pocket in celebration of their launch! Simply join the movement by hitting the Presave link below. You may end up with some start up money to put towards your own dream! Sean and Dave look forward to creating more of these full circle moments and opportunities with their thoughtful team in the months to come. So make sure you sign up and stay tuned.
PRESAVE LINK: https://tablehere.com/promo/index.php?id=5f9614554bb11
Hala Maroc
publishing, and management company as well as a lifestyle brand. The label just solidified a distribution deal with Orchard/Sony with the help of their heavily accredited entertainment lawyer David A. Smalls. Dickerson and Marone have created GreyLyfe Entertainment LLC to provide talented artists with a one stop platform to help advance their careers.
Young Grey was originally found by hip-hop legend Mista Choc. He credits him as the reason he has been able to pursue his dreams and will continue to show gratitude for all the encouragement and guidance he has received from him. Mista Choc also set Young Grey up for his biggest feature and song with the iconic Snoop Dogg called Celebrate a few years ago! Though it has been a long road filled with trial and error that ended up bringing the dynamic duo of Marone and Dickerson together, the success of this single was proof that anything is possible if you don’t give up and surround yourself with a good team!
Sean and David formed a true partnership based around their desire to deliver great music while promoting something powerful and meaningful to the community. November 27th will be the official release date for Young Grey's newest record " Remember me" which will drop at the end of a huge cash prize giveaway in connection with the pre order sales giving the top 10 winners up to 10 thousand dollars.
In light of the divisiveness of the current social environment, GreyLyfe sets out to be a movement promoting diversity and shedding stereotypes. Grey credits his wife Krisy as being the backbone and voice of reason through his whole journey. She has even been seen giving out branded masks and other merch on the popular streets of Nashville to spread the word through putting her custom designs on anyone who gets the message. She admits that though it has been a long road, Grey’s passion continues to kill any doubt she’s ever had about how the music biz works. After making countless connections within the digital space by adding marketing expert and multimedia personality Hala Maroc to their team, GreyLyfe looks forward to implementing press and influencer marketing to promote equality and social justice. The plan is to focus on the artist's sound and talent opposed to picking artists based on looks, internet presence, and other shallow marketing angles. Four new artists of diverse backgrounds and extreme talent have already been signed to the label and are currently being prepared to take the music industry by storm.
But first things first, the holidays are approaching fast and GreyLyfe entertainment looks forward to putting some cash in your pocket in celebration of their launch! Simply join the movement by hitting the Presave link below. You may end up with some start up money to put towards your own dream! Sean and Dave look forward to creating more of these full circle moments and opportunities with their thoughtful team in the months to come. So make sure you sign up and stay tuned.
PRESAVE LINK: https://tablehere.com/promo/index.php?id=5f9614554bb11
Hala Maroc
Grey Lyfe Entertainment
+1 917-319-2630
ontheblockwithhalamaroc@gmail.com