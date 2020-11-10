Learn to Speak Jabuka
Top Toy Testers Spill the Beans About the New Word GameTORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jabuka Games Inc today announced that its twisted take on word games is getting some high honors as the game heads into the holiday shopping season.
JABUKA, (MSRP $19.95 for 2-4 players ages 8+), the new rotating letter word game with a coffee theme, recently received the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award 2020 and the 2020 PAL (Play On Words) Award.
The new honors both tout the educational value and the fun of word games.
Martin Russocki, inventor of JABUKA. “While Jabuka is a fun game for families and friends to enjoy together, we’ve also seen how the creative aspect of Jabuka makes it ideal for spelling, vocabulary and creative thinking.”
The twisting and rearranging of the Jabuka alphabet creates a very unique play experience not seen in games like Scrabble and Bananagrams. Players can make and take words from each other in ways never before seen until now. “People are learning to speak Jabuka,” Russocki said.
About Jabuka
The idea for JABUKA started in a coffee shop, when Russocki was fiddling with a coffee bean on the table. He looked around at the digitally detached people typing phonetic abbreviated texts. Pondering the deterioration of language skills, he scribbled his initial “M” on the coffee bean and spun it around. The “M” magically morphed into a “W” and then into an “E”. Russocki immediately began to invent a multipurpose new alphabet. Because the coffee bean was a good fit to spin the letters, the theme stuck. No more boring square tiles, no turn-taking, and no board needed. JABUKA arrives in a sack as a fast, portable game with simple scoring. Players spill the beans and start a battle of words (official rules at www.jabukagames.com). The clever word scrambles and added letters are endless when:
• “c” is “u” and/or “n”
• “r” can be “j”;
• “t” is also “x”;
• and more.
About Jabuka Games, Inc.
Based in Toronto, Ontario, Jabuka Games Inc. is a start-up game designer and marketer of new and original games. Its premier product is a game of the same name: JABUKA, a coffee themed word game. If its first product is any indication of its future, Jabuka Games is destined to be a very successful entry into the toy and game industry. JABUKA has already received overwhelmingly positive response, recognized with four major awards for excellence in quality, design, educational and entertainment value, originality, and appeal. In the short time since its debut at the New York Toy Fair, JABUKA has sold over 60,000 games worldwide. It’s available at Indigo locations across Canada, over 300 stores in the U.S., and online everywhere For additional information, visit www.jabukagames.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Jabuka. Learn to Speak Jabuka