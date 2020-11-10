Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Paris, Amsterdam, November 10, 2020

Press release

URW SE: Update on the conversion between Stapled Shares and CDI

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") refers to its announcement of November 9, 2020, regarding the outcome of the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE shareholder vote on various resolutions, including the rejection by the Group’s shareholders of the resolution delegating authority to the Management Board to issue ordinary shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE with preferential subscription rights. Given the outcome of the shareholder vote, URW will not be announcing a rights issue at this time and conversions between URW's stapled shares and CDI registers will re-commence on Wednesday November 11, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations 
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media Relations
Céline van Steenbrugghe
+33 6 71 89 73 08
celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa1 rating from Moody’s.

