Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Farmers Bank & Trust Company

November 10, 2020

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Farmers Bank & Trust Company, Blytheville, Arkansas Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated November 6, 2020

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


