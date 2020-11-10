Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Farmers Bank & Trust Company
November 10, 2020
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Farmers Bank & Trust Company
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Farmers Bank & Trust Company, Blytheville, Arkansas Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated November 6, 2020
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.