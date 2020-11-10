Core Spaces Breaks Ground on New Multifamily Project

ōLiv Seattle 25-Story Apartment Building Accommodates Growing Community

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO & SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Spaces, award-winning developer of hospitality-inspired housing, has commenced construction on a new 25-story, 211-unit apartment community located at 4515 Brooklyn Ave NE, called ōLiv Seattle.

Created and designed to fit the needs of today’s city-dwellers, the new ōLiv Seattle provides modern layouts, premium finishes, ample meeting spaces, and resident amenities that complement the lifestyles and ambitions of the local community. Residents benefit from thoughtfully designed spaces that foster connection and activity, including a state of the art gym, large outdoor pool and lounge area, and an indoor coffee bar.

Located at the heart of the University district, ōLiv Seattle is located within walking distance of the University of Washington, Husky Stadium, Trader Joe’s, and Cowen Park. Residents will also enjoy living just minutes from Downtown Seattle and famous attractions like Pike Place Market, the Seattle Aquarium, and the Space Needle.

“We are excited to break ground on ōLiv Seattle, “says Eric Grimm, Chief Development Officer for Core Spaces. “These are unprecedented times, and we’re happy to be able to move forward with construction.”

ōLiv Seattle is developed jointly with Goldman Sachs’ Merchant Banking Division and financed through Alliance Bank of Arizona. This project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022, the third ōLiv Residences property, joining existing properties in Tempe and Tucson, Arizona, for a total of 722 units and 1,655 beds.

About Core Spaces

Core Spaces is a vertically integrated company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing the best real estate in educational markets. From world-class amenities and progressive design to client service with a community focus, Core creates spaces where people want to be. Its projects are thoughtfully designed, customized, developed, and managed to create extraordinary lifestyle experiences that are as unique as their respective cities. Since its founding in 2010, Core has consistently delivered award-winning developments in top-tier university markets across the country. It currently owns and/or manages 32 properties nationwide – totaling more than 15,000 beds – and has a pipeline of over 28,000 beds in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com.

