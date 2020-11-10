Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Velocity Technology Solutions Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions, a global Cloud Managed Services Provider and a Premier AWS Consulting Partner, recently achieved AWS Migration Competency status. This accomplishment recognizes Velocity as a top provider of cloud migration services, helping customers migrate, manage, and modernize their enterprise applications on AWS.

To receive this designation, APN Partners need to demonstrate technical proficiency and proven customer success by delivering robust consulting and migration solutions on AWS. Attaining the AWS Migration Competency adds another layer to Velocity’s 20 years of expertise, further differentiating the global Cloud Managed Services Provider from its competitors. This designation also showcases Velocity’s specialized and deep skillsets across industries, workloads, and solutions. The Migration Competency adds to Velocity’s credentials, which also include SAP Competency, Oracle Competency, AWS Managed Service Provider, and others.

“Most customers are embarking on a cloud journey and want to take advantage of migration best practices and ensure continued optimization post-migration. Velocity has invested heavily in methodologies, toolsets, and automation to achieve low-risk, rapid migration of mission-critical applications to AWS at scale and ensuring smooth on-going operation on the cloud,” said Justin Gatlin, Velocity’s Vice President of Alliances. “Achieving this competency is a validation of how these investments come together to provide value to customers.”

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Velocity continues to build on and elevate its strategic relationship with AWS to provide a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio. Today, Velocity assists more than 400 customers globally in their modernization efforts as a trusted advisor.

Headquartered in North America, Velocity Technology Solutions has over 20 years of experience migrating, managing, and modernizing mission-critical enterprise applications in the cloud. Velocity's mission is to enable mid-market companies to do what they do best by maximizing the value of their Applications and Cloud Platforms. Our purpose is to give our customers the freedom to innovate, modernize, and move to the future.

