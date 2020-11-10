Celebree School Franchisees Sign Lease For Location in the Heart of Tysons Corner, Virginia

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 44 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today announced franchisees Kate and Brian Mulcahy signed a lease for space at Valo Park (7950 Jones Branch Drive) in McLean, Virginia. The Celebree School location is expected to open in summer 2021.



The couple, working together with Celebree School executives and Adam Schindler of Colliers International, a real estate professional services and investment management company, selected Valo Park because of the on-campus amenities, coupled with the need for quality childcare in the growing Tysons Corner live, work, play community.

“This location stood out because of its long list of features, especially the ample outdoor space,” said Kate Mulcahy. “Plus, it is ideal given the immediate access to the Capital Beltway, Dulles Toll Road and other major roadways. Valo Park truly is a convenient location for parents living and working in the area who need a high-quality and easily accessible childcare solution.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”

“We’re extremely pleased with this location and the added amenities Brian and Kate will be able to offer, like outdoor learning experiences and on-campus field trips for students,” said Jim DiRugeris, Chief Development Officer. “We believe Valo Park is a prime location for a Celebree School and meeting the childcare needs of area families.”

Valo Park is a multi-tenant facility with market-leading space. The 16-acre campus encompasses a lake, jogging trails, gardens, and outdoor picnic areas. On-site tenant amenities include conference facilities, coffee bar and full service eatery, a 20,000-square foot fitness facility, sport courts, and a 300-seat auditorium.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. With a Celebree School franchise, entrepreneurs can invest in their financial future and their community by leveraging our proven business model. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

