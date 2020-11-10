United-Guardian Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) today reported net income of $717,532 ($0.16 per share) on net sales of $2,336,360 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with net income of $1,069,871 ($0.23 per share) on sales of $3,317,370 for last year’s third quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, the company reported net income of $2,694,450 ($0.59 per share) on sales of $8,613,918, compared with net income of $3,371,375 ($0.73 per share) on sales of $9,777,086 for the corresponding period in 2019.



Ken Globus, President of United-Guardian, stated, “As we anticipated, sales and earnings for the third quarter were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to a greater degree than they were in the first and second quarters, which we believe was primarily due to the overall global decrease in consumer demand for personal care products. In addition to manufacturers cutting back on production, the coronavirus also caused the temporary closing of many manufacturing facilities, all of which reduced the need for our products and resulted in many distributors holding excess inventory that has to be worked off.”

“On a positive note, demand for our pharmaceutical products increased by 9% and 15% for the three and nine months, respectively, continuing the trend we have seen this year. With the coronavirus pandemic not yet under control in the U.S. and abroad, we are anticipating that the reduced demand for our cosmetic ingredients, especially in China, will continue until at least the end of the year, possibly longer, depending on how long it takes for the global economies to recover. Until then, we will continue to work closely with our marketing partners to reduce the inventory overstock situation, and to increase our sales by continuing to introduce new cosmetic ingredients and aggressively promote our current products.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial products.



STATEMENTS OF INCOME*

FOR THE

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2020 and 2019

(UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 2,336,360 $ 3,317,370 $ 8,613,918 $ 9,777,086 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 974,763 1,386,948 3,634,528 4,142,616 Operating expenses 493,204 544,176 1,520,114 1,593,232 Research and development 114,836 104,800 331,134 297,304 Total costs and expenses 1,582,803 2,035,924 5,485,776 6,033,152 Income from operations 753,557 1,281,446 3,128,142 3,743,934 Other Income: Investment income 38,932 47,320 131,318 141,428 Net gain on marketable securities 113,248 25,499 143,832 369,542 Total other income 152,180 72,819 275,150 510,970 Income before provision for income taxes

905,737 1,354,265 3,403,292 4,254,904 Provision for income taxes 188,205 284,394 708,842 883,529 Net Income $ 717,532 $ 1,069,871 $ 2,694,450 $ 3,371,375 Earnings per common share

(Basic and Diluted) $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.59 $ 0.73 Weighted average shares – basic

