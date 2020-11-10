CANNSUN MEDHEL GROUP ANNOUNCES FIRST HARVEST OF MEDICAL CANNABIS AND PHASE TWO EXPANSION OF CULTIVATION IN SOUTH AFRICA
We are extremely pleased with the production capabilities of our facility in South Africa. Our vision to create high quality medical cannabis is well underway”DUBLIN, IRELAND , November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannsun Medhel Group PLC ("Cannsun" or the "Company"), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new medicines to optimize human potential with operations in South Africa, Greece, Thailand and Lesotho, today announced its first harvest of medicinal cannabis at its facility located in Cape Town, South Africa. Additionally, Cannsun has initiated ground works in preparation for its 1.5-hectare Phase Two outdoor grow commencing later November 2020, which will complement our 2,500 square meter greenhouse facilities and supporting infrastructure.
— David Parry
Cannsun’s 23 hectare medical cannabis cultivation facility, located near Cape Town, South Africa, was successfully licensed earlier in 2020 and has harvested 100 kg of dried flower that includes multiple land race strains. This first crop will be used for R&D purposes to further advance our medical grade flower and extracted API. Our phased growing approach allows us to fully capitalize each segment of development and secure multiple sources of offtake.
Further to a successful first harvest, Cannsun has begun the ground works for its Phase Two expansion. This phase of development is approximately 1.5 hectares of outdoor cultivation, over 3,000 rooted clones will be planted utilizing two high THC strains that were supplied by Felbridge Medicinal Cannabis a local licensed operator, which specializes in cannabis starter materials. Cannsun also holds 2,000 seeds of proprietary high THC genetics that will be grow tested throughout the year for medical sales and research. South Africa is approaching the sweet spot of its outdoor growing season with ideal temperatures, humidity and sunlight creating a low-cost high yield grow environment for outdoor cultivation. We expect first harvest of the grow to be initiated in Q1 2021. Additionally, Cannsun has also sourced high CBG clones from Felbridge to grow and cultivate in its greenhouse. Cannabigerol or CBG is a minor cannabinoid that may be used to treat inflammation potentially creating another natural alternative to traditional medicine. Cannsun plans to grow and produce the CBG flower for direct sale and research purposes.
“We are extremely pleased with the production capabilities of our facility in South Africa. Our vision to create high quality medical cannabis is well underway, we are excited to initiate our outdoor grow and take advantage of the natural growing conditions South Africa hosts. We are pleased to work with Felbridge in providing us with the highest quality clones to ensure consistent flower for medical use. As we push the bar of development, we are exploring new strains that host other effective cannabinoids such as CBG, offering medical patients alternatives to suit their medical needs. Our focus continues to be science based botanical medicine and we continue to drive growth in product offerings in all fields of medicine.” commented President and Chief Executive Officer of Cannsun Medhel David Parry.
About Cannsun
Cannsun is re-emerging as a science-led, global, healthcare company focused on leveraging its existing infrastructure and reputation in the manufacture and distribution of established healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as well as building a vertically integrated cannabinoid division. The Company currently distributes products to thousands of healthcare professionals and pharmacies in 21 countries. Our current projected growth will enable us to deepen and extend our reach, helping people across the world live better, healthier lives.
www.cannsun.com
Felbridge Medicinal Cannabis
www.felbridge.co.za
