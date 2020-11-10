Frost & Sullivan Honors PerimeterX with 2020 Best Practices Award

Leader Recognized for Technology Innovation that Safeguards Digital Businesses from Login to Checkout

PerimeterX, the leading provider of application security solutions that keep digital businesses safe, today announced it has been named winner of the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Award for European Web Application Security Technology Innovation.



“In modern web environments, where website owners are using increasingly more third-party and client scripts, PerimeterX solutions have provided website owners greater control and visibility over applications running on their websites, and has allowed them to provide their users with a faster and safer browsing experience,” said Hiten Shah, Senior Analyst, TechVision, Frost & Sullivan.

By providing web app security solutions that address a variety of automated attacks and client-side threats, the cloud-native PerimeterX platform enables organizations to address the evolving threat landscape, even as organizations accelerate their digital transformation.

“PerimeterX has been able to safeguard its clients’ websites from a number of highly sophisticated bot attacks such as account takeovers, checkout abuse and carding, while having minimal impact on user experience,” said Shah.

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For more details, read the full report from Frost & Sullivan recognizing PerimeterX and naming the top e-commerce threats that the company’s platform addresses.

