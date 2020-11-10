Tech Innovation Global Incorporated® CEO Alicia Carroll on Health and COVID Safety Consulting and Solutions for Business

Alicia Carroll, CEO, Tech Innovation Global Incorporated®

CEOCFO Magazine interviews Alicia Carroll on COVID-19, Flattening the Curve, Encouraging the Public to Wear a Face Mask, Social Distance and Hand Washing

Our goal right now is focusing on COVID-19, flattening the curve, encouraging the public to wear a face mask, watch your distance, wash your hands for at least twenty seconds and also get a test.” — Alicia Carroll

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and community initiatives publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/techinnovationglobal20.html) with Alicia Carroll, CEO of Tech Innovation Global Incorporated®, a technology and health innovation and business strategy consulting firm headquartered in HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. “Our goal right now is focusing on COVID-19, flattening the curve, encouraging the public to wear a face mask, watch your distance, wash your hands for at least twenty seconds and also get a test, should you need one.” Asked by CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse how Innovation Global Incorporated is reaching out Ms. Carroll said, “Tech Innovation Global also reached out to about three thousand companies, many of the Fortune 500 companies, and encouraged them to require facemasks in their facilities. Therefore, Tech Innovation Global Inc has been performing a lot of COVID activity and reaching out to industry. Tech Innovation Global is collaborating with telehealth COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) screening services to provide additional safety during the flu season.”

In the interview Ms. Carroll explained what they are finding worldwide, "There is a difference in some of the durations of lockdown in the beginning of COVID-19 across the different countries. It has been estimated that in the United States, approximately fifty percent of the country actually shut down for lockdown and we are continuously looking at how we can keep educating the public in wearing a mask, especially when you are unable to socially distance from each other. We are also trying to educate the public in how to identify the symptoms of COVID-19, especially as the upcoming flu season will be here.” Ms. Carroll continues, “According to the CDC, one of the main symptoms in COVID, symptom screening includes shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.”

Ms. Carroll told us about future projects; “Tech Innovation Global Inc is looking forward to three different missions. One is working with communities and developmental workforce activities, two, providing post-COVID assistance and three, working with different socioeconomic industries to form data analysis, science and environmental research.”

Explaining how they are reaching out to businesses, Ms. Carroll told CEOCFO, "We are reaching out to private companies through webinars, through professional email services and direct mail. We are also reaching out to them through working with many teams across the country.”

