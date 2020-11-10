Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts & First Lady Shore to Quarantine

LINCOLN – Today, the Office of Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Governor and First Lady Susanne Shore had come into close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

 

“On Sunday night, Governor Ricketts and the First Lady joined three people for dinner outside,” said Taylor Gage, Director of Strategic Communications.  “One of the people they joined tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Both the Governor and First Lady will quarantine for 14 days. Neither the Governor or First Lady are showing any symptoms, and they will get tested at the appropriate time. The Governor will host his Tuesday and Thursday coronavirus briefings virtually.”

 

