Gebrüder Weiss Creates Supply Chain Leadership Scholarship for Undergraduate Students at Rutgers Business School, part of Rutgers University, the State University of New Jersey

The Five-Year Scholarship Fund has been Established to Encourage Diversity and Ease Financial Burdens for Students Studying the Field of Logistics.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebrüder Weiss USA, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has pledged a gift of $25,000 in total to Rutgers University Foundation to encourage diversity and ease financial burdens for students studying the field of logistics. The gift supports creating the "Gebrüder Weiss Supply Chain Leadership Scholarship" for a period of five years, through the academic year of 2024-2025. Full-time undergraduate students enrolled at Rutgers Business School, part of Rutgers University, the State University of New Jersey, may apply for this scholarship by submitting the university-approved financial aid form.

Each year through 2024, two students studying supply chain will be selected as recipients of the scholarship. The fund supports the goal of increasing diversity by assisting underrepresented-minority students who are in the Rutgers School of Business. Based on the availability of funds, awards may be renewed for up to three years (or four years if the student is enrolled in a five-year program) at the discretion of the dean of the Rutgers Business School.

"At Gebrüder Weiss, we believe our words are only as strong as our actions. As our leadership team in the US contemplated what we could do to create meaningful change in the racial landscape of the supply chain and logistics industry in America, we knew education was one of the answers. We've had a great relationship with Rutgers for many years. They welcomed the idea of creating a new 'Supply Chain Leadership Scholarship' in the Business School to support our diversity initiative," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. "We are thrilled to provide scholarship funds for undergraduate students studying supply chain management at Rutgers and hope our investment supports the growth of a more dynamic and diverse workforce in the future," McCullough added.

Lei Lei, dean of Rutgers Business School, who helped to establish the supply chain management department more than a decade ago, lauded the generosity of Gebrüder Weiss USA.

"This scholarship money will help make it possible for underrepresented students to attend Rutgers Business School, to study the field of supply chain management, and to consider many possible career paths," Dean Lei said. "We strive to promote diversity and inclusion across all of the academic programs within Rutgers Business School. The ability of companies like Gebrüder Weiss to create scholarships for underrepresented students helps us to achieve that and strengthens our efforts to cultivate professionals and leaders for the future business world."

About Rutgers Business School

At Rutgers Business School, the mission of the Supply Chain Management department is to disseminate knowledge in areas such as procurement and global sourcing, logistics optimization, distribution and pricing strategies, product and supply chain innovation, labor regulations and contract management, supply chain legal environments, project management, business process design, and improvement, quality management, risk analysis, and supply chain security, supply chain finance, supply chain analytics, supply chain technologies and healthcare operations.

The Supply Chain Management program at Rutgers is a global leader in supply chain knowledge and has consistently ranked as both a top undergraduate and graduate program. It offers high-quality multidisciplinary education that balances theory and practice in supply chain management to prepare a new generation of business graduates to meet future challenges and attain the highest placement rates upon their graduation.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,100 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions.

Media Contact:

Karolyn Raphael, Winger Marketing

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

T 312-494-0422

Gebrüder Weiss

251 Wille Road, Suite C

IL 60018 Des Plaines

T 847.795.4300

usa@gw-world.com

www.gw-world.com

Attachment

Karolyn Raphael Gebrüder Weiss 3124940422 karolyn@wingermarketing.com