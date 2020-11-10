IVANS Index October 2020 Results Released

Average premium renewal rates experience variable change across nearly all major commercial lines

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced the October results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, all lines of business saw an increase in average premium renewal rate, except Workers’ Compensation, which experienced a negative change in premium. Month over month, October premium renewal rates experienced an uptick across General Liability, Commercial Property and Umbrella; Commercial Auto, BOP and Workers’ Compensations saw negative changes.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for October 2020 highlights include:

Commercial Auto : 4.43%, down from 5.08% last month.

: 4.43%, down from 5.08% last month. BOP: 4.39%, down from 4.89% at the end of September.

4.39%, down from 4.89% at the end of September. General Liability: 3.38%, up from 3.25% the month prior.

3.38%, up from 3.25% the month prior. Commercial Property: 5.52%, up from 5.01% in September.

5.52%, up from 5.01% in September. Umbrella: 3.78%, up from 2.78% the month prior.

3.78%, up from 2.78% the month prior. Workers’ Compensation: -2.78%, down from -2.07% last month.

“Year over year, the IVANS Index shows a continued rise for most commercial lines premium renewal rates while indicating some slight softening of premium renewal averages as compared to months prior,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Services. “With continued economic uncertainty and the ongoing pandemic, the IVANS Index will provide data-driven guidance for insurers as they determine pricing strategies in a hardening market.”

Released on a monthly basis, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 32,000 agencies and 400 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q3 IVANS Index report here.

