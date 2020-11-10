Global Payment Service Provider Paybis leverages Zero Hash for US expansion

Paybis, a leading global cryptocurrency instant exchange, today announced a strategic partnership with Zero Hash for US expansion

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paybis, the UK-based cryptocurrency platform that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with credit cards & several other payment methods, today announced a strategic partnership with Zero Hash, the API driven financial institution providing the regulatory and technology rails for the digital asset ecosystem. Through the partnership, Paybis is expanding its offering to clients in the United States.



"We are pleased that Paybis is now leveraging the Zero Hash compliance and technology building blocks to service US customers,” said Edward Woodford, CEO. “Zero Hash empowers the innovators building Finance 2.0 by settling transactions with complete customization in a regulated ecosystem.”



Paybis aims to bridge the gap between the fiat and crypto worlds. Paybis’ goal is to facilitate global crypto adoption by offering its customers a quick and hassle-free way to purchase bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in as many countries as possible. By building cutting edge technology and focusing on understanding customer needs, Paybis has grown more than 10x in the last 3 years with over 700,000 users globally.



“Our cooperation with Zero Hash allowed us to expand our service offering to unprecedented 48 states in the United States with the same quality and speed of service that Paybis customers around the world are accustomed to,” noted Innokenty Isers, Paybis CEO. “We are especially pleased since almost 50% of our customers are located in the US.”

Similar to how “Banking as a Service” enabled FinTechs to focus on building products, Zero Hash provides the infrastructure to clear and settle digital assets in a completely automated and regulated way. Key features include:

Identity: Verify users’ identities, with KYC/AML requirements under the BSA.

Balance: Verify real-time account balances and deposits across all assets, with ownership validation.

Lock: Lock and unlock the withdrawals of assets in real time for committed and exited transactions.

Transfer: Transfer the ownership of assets with Zero Hash providing the regulatory framework to serve 99%+ of the US population. All transfers can be automated with a full screening of assets to ensure compliance and peace of mind.

Transactions: Access detailed transaction history with real time transaction updates across 1000+ transaction pairs.



About Zero Hash

Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world’s largest liquidity providers.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in more than 40 states (providing coverage to roughly 95% of the US population). Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS.

In 2019, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

About Paybis

Started in 2014, Paybis is a fast-growing cryptocurrency and digital currency exchange platform. It is run by a group of experienced professionals from various industries with the aim to contribute to the cryptocurrency adoption and allow users from all over the world to become a part of the crypto world. The company currently has more than 700k users from 180 countries and a near-perfect customer satisfaction score, which makes Paybis one of the leaders serving customers who want to buy or sell cryptocurrencies.

Learn more about Paybis at – https://paybis.com

