AlarisPro Announces New Features for FAA Reporting and Data Collection to Support Expanded Operational Approvals

New features simplify data capture and reporting for UAS operators

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlarisPro, the leader in Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) fleet management, has released a series of advanced features that enable more customized and granular reporting for UAS operators seeking approval for expanded UAS operations.

The AlarisPro platform differentiates itself from other software providers by going beyond simple pre-flight mission planning to ensure that the fleet is properly maintained and ready to fly when needed. AlarisPro provides a 360 view into:

  • How an organization’s fleet and its pilots are deployed
  • Active and planned missions
  • Operator and fleet readiness
  • Anticipated system and component maintenance and reliability

The AlarisPro platform was designed to ensure operational safety, reduce maintenance costs and improve efficiency for UAS operators and manufacturers.

New advanced features include:

  • Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Requirements Tracking: AlarisPro clients can now capture and export the BVLOS data required by the FAA and other regulators.
  • Enhanced Issues Reporting: AlarisPro operators can log flight issues using a drop-down window with pre-defined categories. Flight issue categories include environmental/weather, ground control systems, pilots and personnel, and others. The addition of these categories reduces the time required to create regulator reports, especially for organizations seeking approval for BVLOS waivers.
  • Nighttime Flight Tracking: AlarisPro automatically tracks nighttime flight hours separately.

“The dynamics and reporting requirements of unmanned flight are rapidly evolving. Many organizations, focused on infrastructure inspection and cargo delivery, are planning to fly longer, more complex autonomous flights – which require regulator approval,” said Anthony Pucciarella, president of AlarisPro. “These new features allow our clients to easily apply for BVLOS waivers and other expanded operational approvals.”

About AlarisPro
Designed by military aviators and civilian UAS experts, the AlarisPro platform arms UAS operators, maintenance professionals, and manufacturers with the critical data needed to manage and optimize their unmanned systems and subsystems. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, AlarisPro is proud to serve hundreds of UAS manufacturers and operators across the globe. Connect with AlarisPro online at www.alarispro.com.

Brian Doherty
Phone: 410-881-0800 X2003

