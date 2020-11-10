FADU Technology Announces DELTA SSD Gen4 Platform for OEM and Hyperscale Data Center Storage

The next-generation FLASH storage solutions for NVMe 1.4 / PCIe Gen4 x 4

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FADU Technology is a fabless startup developing advanced flash storage technology to meet the ever-increasing data storage demands placed on OEM and Hyperscale Data centers. The company announced today the FADU DELTA SSD Gen4 Platform for next-generation flash-based storage.



FADU develops its Flash-based storage technology around generational platforms. Each platform supports various SSDs that are powered by a proprietary FADU Flash Memory Controller which enables the company to deliver storage solutions with the industry’s highest KIOPS/W.

The DELTA SSD Gen4 Platform includes SSDs targeted at High Performance OEM Servers, OEM storage with Dual-Port capability, Hyperscalers with OCP Spec 1.0 compliance and E1.S form factor support, including all types of heat sinks, and Edge with low-power capability.

OEM Server and Storage (U.2) Cloud: Hyperscale and Edge (E1.S/M.2) • Full dual-port support Lowest Power/IOPS • SR-IOV and SGL support OCP 1.0 Spec Compliance • Enterprise storage feature set SR-IOV and SGL support • Enterprise security Multi-stream & ZNS • QLC support Exceptional QOS at low queue depth • ZNS support QLC support

FADU’s Gen4 controller, the FADU FC4121, powers the FADU DELTA SSDs and is the industry’s second RISC-V based Flash memory controller, following FADU’s ground-breaking FC3081 Gen3 Flash Memory Controller. The FC4121 is designed to take full advantage of the NVMe 1.4a/PCIe Gen4 x 4 host interface and dual-port functionality. It’s designed to interface with Low Latency XL-FLASH™, eTLC, cTLC and QLC Flash memory. Like its predecessor, the FC4121 microcode is fully customizable, enabling NAND vendors with both Floating gate and Charge Trap Flash and OEMs to customize their designs for workloads and have customized telemetry to optimize their supply chain.

The FADU architecture eliminates Thermal Design Power (TPD) issues that require other architectures to sacrifice performance by either under-powering or throttling back their storage devices. FADU’s DELTA SSDs deliver the optimal high-performance, low power and highest Quality of Service (QOS) needed for OEM server and storage and hyperscale cloud applications.

FADU DELTA SSDs

The initial DELTA SSDs will support 3D eTLC in popular U.2 and E1.S form factors followed by support for cTLC and QLC and the addition of the M.2 form factor. FADU DELTA SSDs will initially support Hynix V6 NAND followed by others.

FADU DELTA U.2 SSDs are ideal for OEM enterprise servers and storage applications while the FADU DELTA E1.S SSDs are ideal for hyperscale and Edge datacenters service cloud applications and storage. Both SSDs have industry-leading performance and power (KIOPS/W) and are approximately double the performance of the Gen3 BRAVO SSDs.

U.2 / E1.S DELTA SSD (Gen 4) U.2 BRAVO SSD (Gen 3) Sequential Read 7.025 GB/s 3.5 GB/s Sequential Write 5.01 GB/s 1.9 GB/s Random Read 1675 KIOPS 730 KIOPS Random Write 450 KIOPS 230 KIOPS Read KIOPS/Watt 140 122 Write KIOPS/Watt 34 33

Among the DELTA SSDs, world’s first Gen4 E1.S SSDs, the DELTA E1.S SSDs are OCP Cloud Spec 1.0 Compliant / and are available with 9mm, 15mm, and 25mm heat sinks. The DELTA Gen4 solution is being readied for OEM and NAND ES in Q1-2021 and CS in Q2-2021. Contact your FADU representative to learn more about the FADU DELTA SSDs. Visit https://www.fadu.io/products/gen4 for more information.

“The market for PCIe Gen4 SSDs is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 194% out to 2024e,” stated Greg Wong, President of Forward Insights. “FADU’s DELTA SSDs will accelerate the transition to PCIe Gen4 SSDs by OEMs and Cloud providers that must deliver high-performance, low power data storage with exceptional, sustained QOS,” Wong continued.

Customization and Supply

FADU SSD designs are available to OEMs or can be customized to suit OEM specifications. FADU offers its platforms in various ways, giving OEMs the greatest flexibility to optimize their Flash supply chain and mix-and-match NAND Flash from qualified suppliers to smooth out supply fluctuations.

Turnkey: FADU customizes the SSD design and controller firmware and the OEM manufactures their SSD. Finished FADU components are ready to implement.

Private Label: FADU customizes the SSD design and controller firmware and manufactures completed, branded SSDs using the OEM’s consigned NAND Flash. Finished SSDs are ready to sell, enabling

About FADU Technology

FADU Technology is a fabless startup developing advanced flash storage technology to meet the explosively increasing data storage demands placed on hyperscale, enterprise and cloud data centers. Our innovative SSD solutions are based on industry-standard specifications, designed with FADU's proprietary Flash Memory Controller architecture, and compatibility with multiple industry NAND suppliers. FADU’s storage designs address all aspects of Flash-based storage – very low power, ultra-high performance, rich feature sets, solid reliability and superior QOS. The company believes that other solutions, with legacy ties to the past, are unable to meet the performance and power requirements to support real-time, cloud-based, connected applications. FADU’s global team, of seasoned storage architects, ASIC experts, and SSD engineers, is charting the course for the industry. Learn more at www.fadu.io and follow FADU on Twitter and LinkedIn.

