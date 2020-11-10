Authority Builders On The Hunt For New Marketing Executives

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 10, 2020: The link-building agency Authority Builders Co. is currently searching for experienced, driven individuals to apply for two new positions on their team: Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. Both positions are entirely remote, so candidates from around the world are welcome to apply. Despite economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Authority Builders has been growing steadily over the past three years and is looking to expand their offerings with the help of talented new executives.

Authority Builders Co. broke into the digital marketing industry in 2016 and has been charting rapid growth ever since. By building high-quality relationships with webmasters in nearly every industry, niches, and vertical, Authority Builders can guarantee the best organic links to increase their clients’ organic traffic and search engine results page (SERP) ranking. In order to scale their agency while continuing to offer superior services to their clients, Authority Builders is looking to add to their team.

Authority Builders Co.

To help achieve their vision, Authority Builders is interviewing exceptional candidates for their Chief Operating Officer position and Chief Marketing Officer positions. As leaders in the market, Authority Builders is searching for candidates who are motivated, experienced marketing professionals with superior leadership skills. Due to the remote nature of both positions, all qualified candidates are invited to apply, regardless of their geographic location.

Authority Builders is hiring for the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). The optimal candidate for the job will have extensive hands-on experience in management at a digital agency, as they will be directly responsible for optimizing Authority Builder’s capabilities and ensuring that our product offerings are the best on the market. Day to day responsibilities for the position will include collaboration with the founders and other executives to set and drive company vision and operational strategy for Authority Builders Co. This will include establishing business strategies, re-working procedures and systems, as well as facilitating company culture. The COO will also be responsible for managing relationships with third party vendors, and working with managers to set and meet goals while monitoring KPI’s.

In order to be seriously considered for the role, the candidate must have a minimum of five years of management experience at a large agency as well as a business degree. Furthermore, a proven track record of outstanding performance and leadership in previous roles will be a major factor in choosing the right person for the job. In order to find the perfect candidate for the role of Chief Operating Officer, Authority Builders is committed to a thorough, multi-part interview process as well as a full vetting of resources and experience. The position comes with a salary of $40,000.00-$90,000.00 per year and a bonus scheme, as well as sick pay and the flexibility to work from home.

The other available position at Authority Builders is for the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The optimal candidate for the job will have extensive hands-on experience at a digital agency, as they will be directly responsible for growing Authority Builder’s top-line revenue through the deployment and management of digital marketing strategies across all channels. Day to day responsibilities for the position will include ad management, new product development, and driving all marketing efforts for Authority Builders Co. This includes website copy, landing page creation, email marketing campaigns, social media marketing, webinars, blog content creation, and promotion, as well as booth front-end and back-end search engine optimization (SEO).

In order to be seriously considered for the role, the candidate must have experience as a C-level executive or department lead with demonstrable competency in paid ads, content marketing, SEO strategies, and copywriting. After the hiring process, there is a two-month-long trial period for this position, during which you will receive compensation of $6,000 a month. After the trial period, Authority Builders offers a yearly salary of $120,000 a year.

Authority Builders is an exciting, fast-paced company that is looking for dedicated team members to help catalyze its growth. The hiring team at Authority Builders carefully examines each application and conducts a thorough interview process in order to find the perfect fit for their team. If you are interested in joining this dynamic work environment, you can apply for the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer today.

About Authority Builders Co.: Since 2016, Authority Builders has offered their clients high-quality link-building services across every niche, industry, and vertical imaginable. Throughout the years, they have built relationships with webmasters and websites that allow them to offer their customers links from hundreds of high-traffic, reputable sites. Led by founder Matt Diggity, Authority Builders makes it quick and easy for clients to improve their SEO and SERP rankings. Need to boost your SEO and explode your site’s organic traffic? Register with Authority Builders Co. today!

Authority Builders Co. (216) 577-8452



