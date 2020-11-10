Core & Main Elects Orv Kimbrough to Board

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, has elected Orv Kimbrough to its board. Kimbrough serves as the chairman and chief executive officer of Midwest BankCentre, St. Louis’ second largest privately owned local bank, where he helps to empower people, enable businesses and energize neighborhoods through the bank’s financial services.

“Orv is an individual who makes St. Louis a great place to work and live. He is a dynamic leader who is committed to civic and economic development in St. Louis and beyond,” said Jim Berges, chairman of the board of Core & Main, partner in private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and former vice chairman and president at Emerson Electric Co. “Core & Main will also benefit from his customer focus and entrepreneurial spirit.”

“Orv sees business as a driver of economic development and social impact,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “When Orv led the United Way of St. Louis, it grew into the largest affiliate in the country. Now, he has channeled the same momentum around technology and growth at Midwest BankCentre. His experience will be extremely valuable to Core & Main as we focus on long-term growth.”

Prior to joining Midwest BankCentre in 2019, Kimbrough spent nearly 20 years in leadership roles in prominent nonprofit agencies, most recently as the president and CEO of the United Way of Greater St. Louis. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Missouri (Mizzou), an MBA from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and a master’s degree of theology from the Aquinas Institute of Theology. He is an adjunct instructor for effective team leadership at Washington University in St. Louis. Kimbrough also serves on the board of several organizations, including Missouri State University School of Business, Washington University’s Olin Business School – Bauer Leadership Center, Saint Louis Club, The Crossing church and the St. Louis Regional Economic Development Alliance (AllianceSTL).

“I share Core & Main’s vision to help communities thrive. One of my goals as a board member is to deepen the company’s ability to thrive—as an employer and as a nationwide leader in industrial distribution, and finally as an engaged neighbor, in communities nationwide,” said Kimbrough.

Kimbrough will become the fifth independent board member of the 10-member board. In addition to Kimbrough, independent board members include Jim Castellano, Dennis Gipson, Kathy Mazzarella and Meg Newman. Core & Main board members who are based in St. Louis include Berges, Castellano, Gipson, Kimbrough, LeClair and Mazzarella.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. With more than 275 locations nationwide, the company offers municipalities and contractors local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,500-plus associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

