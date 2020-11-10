Level & OMNIA Reimagine the Home Entry Experience, Introduce New Partnership

By combining invisible technology, precise engineering and premium door hardware, Level and OMNIA unveil a first-of-its-kind integration

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level Home Inc. , the company redefining the smart home, today announced a new partnership with OMNIA Industries , a preeminent manufacturer of premium door hardware. The partnership unites Level’s unmatched technical expertise with OMNIA’s Italian design heritage to offer the most beautiful and timeless assortment of matching smart lock and door handle products available.



By combining the Level Touch , the smallest and most capable lock on the market, with a matching OMNIA lever, the new Expression set gives an entirely new and distinctive option for those who want to elegantly upgrade home entry. Available beginning today for $399, the Level Touch Expression features multiple finishes such as satin nickel and satin chrome.

Additionally, the companies are also introducing the OMNIA+Level line of auxiliary deadbolts, plated locksets and tubular handlesets. Over a dozen OMNIA products will soon incorporate the invisible Level Bolt technology to create bespoke connected locks with elegant, heritage designs. OMNIA+Level products will be available from select OMNIA partners nationwide.

“We’ve always believed that consumers shouldn’t have to compromise their home’s design for the sake of technology,” said John Martin, Level CEO and co-founder. “Our partnership with OMNIA is a complete transformation of the category and offers beautiful and connected options for the entryway that work with any design style. Whether people want to keep their current aesthetic entirely, replace their lock or replace both lock and door handle, they can now do so with the most advanced smart lock technology available.”

“OMNIA is globally recognized for our beautiful designs, but until now, there was no opportunity for us to integrate smart lock technology with our products in a way that upheld our standard for excellence,” said Alex Comini, president of OMNIA. “Level offers an eye for design that is normally reserved to exterior trends and creates products that are beautiful and transitional. We believe people have been waiting for these offerings, and we’re excited to now deliver first-in-class technology in the same OMNIA designs that people know and trust.”

Level and OMNIA share a passion for design excellence and together strive to create refined experiences without compromises. The new collaboration is a testament to these shared principles, and both companies look forward to continuing to work together to drive meaningful and beautiful innovations for the home.

About Level

Level is redefining the smart home with invisible technology. At Level, we take a unique approach — rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Level proudly offers the Level Touch, the smallest, most capable smart lock, and the Level Bolt, the first invisible lock that transforms a standard deadbolt into a connected lock. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co .

About OMNIA

When its founder, Alberto R. Comini, established OMNIA over fifty-five years ago with the intent of introducing beautifully designed and crafted Italian architectural hardware to the U.S. market, he set a precedent that the company still follows to this day. Now under the leadership of the next generation of Comini family members, OMNIA has maintained steadfast ties with Italy and continues to forge its own path in the decorative hardware landscape. Just as important as the extensive line of high-quality door and cabinet hardware products OMNIA manufactures, the people behind the products contribute to the company’s success. Strong employee loyalty is customary as many have remained with the company for decades. The network of showroom dealers and wholesale distributors through which OMNIA products are sold includes businesses that have worked with the company almost from its inception. With the goal of remaining in the forefront of the decorative hardware industry, OMNIA is constantly developing products innovative in both design and technological advancement.

Media Contact:

level@highwirepr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/968fd08a-9b93-4bb6-b142-ec2b054939b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eac220b2-14a2-4aef-806b-824956eff02c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ef168af-397e-4fd7-8951-9828a3a9de15