SunShare Breaks New Barriers in Residential Community Solar

New community solar garden projects and subscription options keep SunShare in the lead as the largest U.S. community solar residential provider.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunShare, the largest U.S. residential community solar developer, is constructing three new community solar gardens, which are expected to start operation in 2021 and will produce enough solar energy to power 3,000 Colorado homes. SunShare has also created innovative new subscription options designed specifically to broaden residential access to clean energy without rooftop panels.



Homes that subscribe to these new gardens will have the option of a never-before-offered one-year subscription, outside of the industry-standard 20-year agreement, as well as the ability to waive the traditionally-required credit check by enrolling in Autopay. These new offers are designed to increase community solar participation by groups who may have previously been hesitant about the long-term commitment, like renters or college students who are looking for more flexibility in how they participate in renewable energy programs.



SunShare has also streamlined its enrollment process with a redesigned website that allows residents to subscribe online with just a few clicks. And they have a new referral program that offers subscribers and their friends and family gift cards to local businesses that have suffered impacts from COVID-19, or donations to non-profits.



“We’re putting more power in the hands of consumers,” Corrina Kumpe, SunShare Chief Operating Officer, said. “With these improvements, we’re able to fulfill the spirit of community solar by expanding access to everyone and reinvesting in the local communities we serve.”



According to Consumer Reports, more than 70% of Americans indicate they would choose renewable energy if it was easily accessible and cost-effective. However, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, 75% of U.S. homes are unsuitable for rooftop solar panel installation and nearly 40% of U.S. households are renters who are not able to choose to install a rooftop solar option. That makes community solar the only way that the majority of homes can participate in solar energy, and previous obstacles like contract length and credit checks limited the percentage of those homes who wanted to participate.



“SunShare has always been committed to residential community solar, and we are thrilled to be able to expand our offerings so that more people in our home state of Colorado can benefit from clean, renewable energy,” Kumpe said.



The community solar industry is the fastest growing segment of the solar industry because it offers the opportunity to choose solar energy to those who are left out of the rooftop solar option. Residents can even take their subscriptions with them if they move to another location within SunShare’s expanding service territory in both Colorado and Minnesota.



Communities in Colorado can expect to see an additional 12 megawatts of SunShare-generated solar energy on the grid next year. That’s enough to power 3,000 homes.



About SunShare

SunShare is the nation’s leading residential community solar company, a pioneer of the community solar industry since 2011. SunShare earned its place as the first company to build and operate a community solar garden in a competitive market, by breaking through legislative and regulatory barriers to pave the way for all citizens to have equal access to renewable energy. Since then, SunShare has led the way in transforming the energy industry with locally-generated solar power. SunShare has developed approximately 80 fully-subscribed community solar gardens across Colorado and Minnesota, producing more than 100 megawatts, an industry milestone, and is expanding across the country. It has built the largest active residential subscriber base in community solar, focusing on the individuals and families that community solar programs were created to serve. SunShare offers subscribers a choice for renewable energy regardless of homeownership, and without rooftop installation. Through innovations, the SunShare team is making solar an easy choice for thousands of citizens, businesses, and organizations to create a cleaner, brighter future. Learn more at mysunshare.com.



