CareDx to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today that the company plans to participate in two upcoming conferences.

CareDx’s management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at investors.caredxinc.com.

CareDx’s management is also scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-610-7010
investor@caredx.com

Primary Logo

