MediWound Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Assigned PDUFA Goal Date of June 29, 2021 for NexoBrid BLA

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Business and Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $6.6 million, an increase of 29% compared with the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the procurement of NexoBrid ® by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)





by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Cash and short term investments of $25.0 million as of September 30, 2020, compared with $29.5 million as of December 31, 2019





Announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for NexoBrid and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 29, 2021





Delivered the first shipment of NexoBrid to BARDA for emergency response preparedness





Completed enrollment stage of the NexoBrid Phase 3 Children Innovation Debridement Study (CIDS). Top-line data anticipated in the second half of 2021





Completed U.S Phase 3 (DETECT) including patient long-term safety follow-up; The twenty-four-month safety data of cosmesis and function was comparable across all study arms with no new safety signals observed





Continue to address challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, while prioritizing the health and safety of our workforce and maintaining operational efficiency and flexibility



“We generated strong revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by the first delivery of NexoBrid emergency stock to BARDA,” said Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “The quarter was highlighted by several important milestones that bring us closer to our goal of providing a new standard of care for eschar removal in patients with severe burns. Our NexoBrid BLA was accepted for review, we successfully completed the long-term safety patient follow-up stage of our U.S Phase 3 DETECT study, which showed comparable results across all arms, we completed the enrollment stage of our NexoBrid pediatric Phase 3 study and we continue to enroll patients under the NEXT protocol. In addition, we are actively recruiting patients in our U.S. EscharEx® Phase 2 study. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause considerable uncertainty, we expect to maintain growth and are optimistic that we remain on track to strengthen our company further.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $6.6 million, compared with $5.1million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 29%. Revenues from products for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, were $3.2 million, an increase of 189% in comparison to the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the procurement of NexoBrid by BARDA for emergency response preparedness.

Gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $2.8 million, compared with $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased from 23% of revenues in the third quarter of 2019 to 42% in the third quarter of 2020.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, were $2.1 million, compared with $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was a result of EscharEx clinical development.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $2.2 million, in line with the third quarter of 2019.

Operating loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.5 million, compared with a loss of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

MediWound’s loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.9 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with a loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2019, which included one-time profit from discontinued operations of $2.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was a loss of $0.8 million, compared with a loss of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results

Revenues for the nine months ended September 2020 were $15.1 million, compared with $26.3 million in the first nine months of 2019, which included a $17.5 million upfront payment from the Vericel licensing agreement for NexoBrid.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 2020 was $6.5 million, compared with a profit of $7.6 million in the comparable period, which includes a $17.5 million upfront license payment and $1.7 million of NexoBrid licensing related expenses. Excluding the upfront license payment, net of deal related costs, operating loss for the first nine months of 2019 was $8.2 million.

MediWound’s loss for the nine months ended September 2020 was $7.5 million, or $0.28 per share, compared with net profit of $8.4 million, or $0.31 per share, for the first nine months of 2019, which included the $17.5 million upfront license payment, $1.7 million licensing deal related expenses and discontinued operating profit of $2.8 million. Excluding the upfront license payment, net of deal related costs, and discontinued profit, net loss for the first nine months of 2019 was $10.2 million, or $0.37 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA, for the nine months ended September 2020, was a loss of $4.7 million, compared with a profit of $10.5 million for the first nine months of 2019, which included the upfront payment of $17.5 million from the Vericel licensing agreement, net of royalty payment of $0.7 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2020, MediWound had $25.0 million in cash and short-term investments, compared with $29.5 million as of December 31, 2019, and no debt. MediWound remained on budget, utilizing $4.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 for its operational activities. MediWound reiterates its expectations of cash use for operating activities in 2020 to be in the range of $8 to $10 million.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid, non-surgically and rapidly removes burn eschar without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health for eschar removal (debridement) in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. On June 29, 2020, a biological license application (BLA) was submitted to the U.S. FDA and was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of June 29, 2021. MediWound’s second innovative product, EscharEx® is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

About BARDA

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides an integrated, systematic approach to the development and purchase of the necessary vaccines, drugs, therapies and diagnostic tools for public health medical emergencies. For more information, refer to www.phe.gov/about/BARDA. Funding and technical support for development of NexoBrid to obtain marketing approval in the U.S. including the expanded access treatment protocol (NEXT), the pivotal U.S. Phase 3 clinical study (DETECT) and the marketing approval registration process for NexoBrid in the U.S. is provided by BARDA, under the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under ongoing USG Contract No. HHSO100201500035C. Additional projects for evaluation of NexoBrid funded under the BARDA contract include randomized, controlled pivotal clinical trial for use in pediatric population, establishment of a pre-emergency use data package and development of the health economic model to evaluate the cost savings impact to enable market adoption in the United States.

MediWound, Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Sep 30, Dec 31, 2020 2019 2019 Un-audited Audited Cash, cash equivalents and short term deposits 25,023 32,856 29,458 Accounts and other receivable 3,495 5,170 4,557 Inventories 1,805 1,419 1,613 Total current assets 30,323 39,445 35,628 LONGTERM ASSETS: Property, plant and equipment, net 2,448 2,169 2,304 Right of use assets, net 2,170 2,254 2,229 Intangible assets, net 380 446 429 Total long term assets 4,998 4,869 4,962 Total assets 35,321 44,314 40,590 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term liabilities 1,081 810 569 Trade payables and accrued expenses 3,155 2,863 4,067 Liability in respect of discontinued Operations - 2,240 - Other payables 7,394 4,898 5,737 Total current liabilities 11,630 10,811 10,373 Deferred revenues 1,283 1,134 1,135 Liabilities in respect of Israeli Innovation Authority grants net of current maturities 7,157 7,099 6,811 Contingent consideration for the purchase of shares net of current maturities 4,408 4,621 4,853 Lease liabilities net of current maturities 1,942 2,015 2,006 Severance pay liability, net 284 316 243 Total long term liabilities 15,074 15,185 15,048 Shareholders' equity 8,617 18,318 15,169 Total liabilities & shareholder equity 35,321 44,314 40,590





MediWound, Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands



Nine months ended Three months ended Sep 30, Sep 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 15,090 26,347 6,625 5,140 Cost of revenues 9,873 7,489 3,855 3,969 Gross profit 5,217 18,858 2,770 1,171 Operating expenses: Research and development, gross 5,473 7,861 2,142 1,574 Participation by BARDA & IIA - (4,568) - - Research and development, net 5,473 3,293 2,142 1,574 Selling, general & administrative 6,198 6,887 2,170 2,179 Other expenses, net - 1,041 - 140 Total operating expenses 11,671 11,221 4,312 3,893 Operating profit (loss) (6,454) 7,637 (1,542) (2,722) Financial expenses, net (1,093) (2,045) (448) (242) Profit (loss) from continuing operations (7,547) 5,592 (1,990) (2,964) Profit from discontinued operation 83 2,806 83 2,756 Profit (loss) for the period (7,464) 8,398 (1,907) (208) Foreign currency translation adjustments (11) 17 (12) 15 Total comprehensive income (loss) (7,475) 8,415 (1,919) (193) Basic and diluted loss per share: Profit (loss) from continuing operations (0.28) 0.21 (0.07) (0.11) Profit from discontinued operation (*) 0.10 (*) 0.10 Net profit (loss) per share (0.28) 0.31 (0.07) (0.01) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the computation of basic and diluted profit /loss per share: 27,206 27,179 27,179 27,179

(*) Represents less than $ 1







MediWound, Ltd.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands

Nine months ended Three months ended Sep 30, Sep 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Un-audited Un-audited Profit (loss) for the period (7,464) 8,398 (1,907) (208) Adjustments: Financial expenses, net (1,093) (2,045) (448) (242) Profit from discontinued operation 83 2,806 83 2,756 Other expenses - (1,041) - (140) Depreciation and amortization (866) (848) (327) (296) Share-based compensation expenses (923) (931) (404) (332) Total adjustments (2,799) (2,059) (1,096) 1,746 Adjusted EBITDA (4,665) 10,457 (811) (1,954)





MediWound, Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands

Nine months ended Three months ended Sep 30, Sep 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net profit (loss) (7,464 ) 8,398 (1,907 ) (208 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash used in continuing operating activities: Adjustments to profit and loss items: Profit from discontinued operation (83 ) (2,806 ) (83 ) (2,756 ) Depreciation and amortization 866 848 327 296 Share-based compensation 923 931 404 332 Revaluation of liabilities in respect of IIA grants 692 (99 ) 268 293 Revaluation of contingent consideration for the purchase of shares 558 1,519 210 197 Revaluation of lease liabilities 127 (291 ) 63 (485 ) Increase (decrease) in severance liability, net 35 (32 ) (5 ) (22 ) Financing income, net (244 ) (295 ) (53 ) (146 ) Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (8 ) (52 ) (36 ) 18 2,866 (277 ) 1,095 (2,273 ) Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 1,477 (3,955 ) 136 (3,946 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories (231 ) 260 95 114 Decrease (increase) in other receivables (397 ) 5,198 (113 ) 2,454 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and prepaid expenses (925 ) 150 724 (1,207 ) Increase in other payables & deferred revenues 1,288 810 1,202 281 Net cash provided by (used in)

1,212 2,463 2,044 (2,304 ) continuing operating activities (3,386 ) 10,584 1,232 (4,785 ) Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities (192 ) - (192 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,578 ) 10,584 1,040 (4,785 )





MediWound, Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)-Cont.

U.S. dollars in thousands

Nine months ended Three months ended Sep 30, Sep 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Investment Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (480 ) (463 ) (236 ) (30 ) Interest received 43 104 1 60 Proceeds from short term bank deposits, net of investments 8,136 (8,005 ) (2,459 ) (10,982 ) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities 7,699 (8,364 ) (2,694 ) (10,952 ) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities - (957 ) - (1,007 )



Net cash provided by investing activities 7,699 (9,321 ) (2,694 ) (10,952 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayment of lease liabilities (533 ) 99 (220 ) 411 Proceeds from IIA grants, net of repayments (121 ) (376 ) (55 ) (569 )



Net cash used in financing activities



(654



) (277 ) (275 ) (158 ) Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalent balances 32 41 58 (22 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from continuing activities 3,691 1,984 (1,679 ) (15,917 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued activities (192 ) (957 ) (192 ) (1,007 ) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 7,242 6,716 12,612 24,667 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 10,741 7,743 10,741 7,743



