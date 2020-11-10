Introducing Fall In Love With Decatur Staycation Packages

/EIN News/ -- Decatur, Ala., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the arrival of autumn and its beautiful display of colors, a visit to Decatur in north Alabama in November can be just as colorful as it is fun. From a museum on bugs to watching wildlife in the great outdoors, Decatur is extending an invitation to residents of its city and surrounding regional locations with the Fall In Love with Decatur package, and following the visit, drop by the Visitor Center and provide proof of stay for a free gift.

Discover the natural world up close at Decatur’s newest attraction, the Cook Museum of Natural Science. Kids and adults can explore, interact with and learn about nature through world-class exhibits, habitats and biomes. The knowledgeable and service-oriented staff go to great length to provide a memorable experience for all visitors. To receive a special discounted rate, mention the Fall in Love with Decatur Staycation or present the ad found on https://www.decaturcvb.org/staycations/ at the guest services desk. Offer expires Dec. 31, 2020.

The historic Princess Theatre for the Performing Arts presents an array of cultural events and recently added to its incredible lineup is a film series featuring family-friendly animated films, comedies, dramas and holiday movies. To see what is currently showing, Visit http://www.princesstheatre.org/ and to receive free tickets, call Decatur Morgan County Tourism at 256.350.2028.

For the art enthusiast, the Carnegie Visual Arts Center presents local, regional and national exhibits featuring all mediums of visual art throughout the year. Originally constructed in 1904 as The Carnegie Library with funding from the Carnegie Foundation, the Carnegie Visual Arts Center is one of the few remaining original Carnegie Library buildings in the nation. The historic building is a sight to behold and admission is free.

The fall and winter are ideal times to visit the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. Mother Nature’s colors are at their glory and the 35,000-acre naturally preserved woodlands offer a unique opportunity to experience wildlife in its natural habitat. Each year, the refuge attracts thousands of wintering waterfowl and is home to Alabama’s largest wintering duck population. The Refuge also supports the state’s largest concentration of Sandhill Cranes and the endangered Whooping Crane. It is also free to the public.

Travelers have a choice of accommodations to complete their package. The Doubletree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront (https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/dcusadt-doubletree-decatur-riverfront/), Best Western River City (https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/book/hotels-in-decatur/best-western-river-city-hotel/propertyCode.01084.html) and Baymont Inn and Suites (https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/baymont/decatur-alabama/baymont-inn-and-suites-decatur-near-point-mallard/overview) are offering special rates. When calling the hotel directly, mention the Fall in Love with Decatur Staycation Package.

In addition to these attractions, Decatur offers a variety of antique and specialty boutiques along the historic shopping districts in Decatur and nearby Hartselle and a diverse culinary scene. To discover more, visit https://www.decaturcvb.org. For more information on the Fall in Love with Decatur Staycation package, visit https://www.decaturcvb.org/staycations/.

About Decatur Morgan County Tourism

Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. Travel-related expenditures for Morgan County in 2019 exceeded $278 million and state lodging taxes collected reached nearly $1.4 million, an increase of 10.3 % from 2018. The tourism and travel industry within Decatur and Morgan County provided 2,993 direct and indirect jobs for local residents and total travel-related earnings exceeded $74 million. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur and Morgan County, call 800.524.6181 or 256.350.2028; or visit www.decaturcvb.org.

