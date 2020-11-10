CloudPay to Explore New Global Payroll KPIs in Upcoming Webinar

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Leading global payroll provider CloudPay WHAT: Will present the webinar, “Show Me the Money: Using New Global Payroll KPIs to Audit and Improve Payroll Processes.” WHEN: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. MT / 7:00 a.m. PT) WHERE: To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7216045972118/WN_FFym0tRqQ32irQTCaODysQ.

In today’s dynamic economy, multinational organizations must consider every opportunity to create efficiencies, manage costs and gain value from even the most basic tasks. Though global payroll only recently entered into the digital optimization spotlight, some companies are making impressive advancements in measuring and benchmarking these processes.

During this webinar, the experts from CloudPay will join leaders from ISG and PayAsia to explore the evolution of payroll production worldwide. Highlighting examples from more than ten countries, the session will leverage anonymized data from CloudPay’s extensive global customer base to examine new KPIs and explain how these can help companies improve payroll processes.

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified cloud solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years, delivering services to thousands of multinational entities. CloudPay’s solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages.

