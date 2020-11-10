Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $37.3 million; compared to $63.4 million in Q3 2019 and similar to that of the previous quarter.  
  • GAAP operating loss was $10.9 million compared to operating income of $7.0 million in Q3 2019 and an operating loss of $3.5 million in the previous quarter. The GAAP operating loss in the quarter includes $8.2 million in expenses related to the Comtech merger and litigation and their effects.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter was $1.9 million compared with operating income of $7.5 million in Q3 2019 and compared to an operating loss of $2.6 million in the previous quarter.
  • GAAP net loss was $11.6 million, or loss of $0.21 per share, compared with net income of $6.3 million, or income of $0.11 per diluted share in Q3 2019; GAAP net loss in the previous quarter was $4.2 million, or loss of $0.08 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q3 2019, and compared with net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.06 per share, as reported in the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million in Q3 2019, and adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the previous quarter.
  • Gilat plans to distribute $55 million as a cash dividend, out of which $20 million was declared and will be paid on December 2nd, 2020 and an additional $35 million to be declared subject to court approval.
  • Income from the merger termination and litigation settlement paid by Comtech will be recorded in Q4 2020.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's Interim CEO, commented, “Albeit our third quarter results were still negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic’s effect and even more so by the litigation with Comtech, I am very optimistic as we continue to see a recovery in most of our areas of operations. During this quarter we made several significant achievements in our strategic growth engines of Cellular Backhaul, NGSO, and in our business in Peru which have resulted in significant increase in our backlog.

"Gilat continues to lead the market of Cellular Backhaul and we continue to reap the benefits of our cellular backhaul managed service strategy that allows us to enjoy larger contracts with recurring revenue. As an example, in North America we had two such major achievements this quarter. Gilat was awarded $20 Million for a three-year managed-service contract-renewal and expansion from a Tier-1 MNO in the United States and a three-year managed service contract by Southern Linc, for coverage to remote areas as well as emergency response.

"In NGSO and VHTS, we are progressing according to schedule with our partner SES to provide our next generation innovative baseband platform for O3B mPOWER. Throughout the last year, we have been working closely with SES with the joint goal of bringing to market unparalleled customer experience in all target verticals.

"Further, we just announced that SES and Gilat expanded the O3b mPower partnership with a multi-million-dollar follow-on order for high-speed modems. The modems will deliver multi Gbps throughput, targeting high-end services over the O3b mPOWER MEO constellation.

"Lastly, in Peru, we were awarded this quarter a large contract by IPT, a consortium consisting of Telefonica and Facebook among others."

Mr. Sfadia concluded:

"I am pleased with our business accomplishments and with the healthy pipeline of significant and large opportunities and believe that these accomplishments will enable us to demonstrate a sequentially improved fourth quarter, both in terms of revenues and profitability."

Key Recent Announcements

  • SES and Gilat Expand Partnership with Multi-Million-Dollar Follow-on Order for High-Speed Modems
  • Gilat Hires BG (Res.) Eyal Zelinger as Global Defense Vice President and General Manager
  • Gilat Plans to Distribute $55 Million in Dividends to Shareholders
  • Gilat Successfully Demonstrates Carrying 5G Traffic with Outstanding Performance over Thaicom's GEO HTS Satellite
  • US Department of Defense Awards Gilat Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Military Communications Program
  • Gilat Awarded $20 Million Cellular Backhaul Managed Service Contract Renewal and Expansion from Tier-1 MNO in the United States
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Chosen by Southern Linc for 4G Cellular Backhaul Services
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and Settle Litigation

Conference call details
Gilat’s management will discuss its third quarter 2020 results and business achievements and participate in a question and answer session:

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
Dial-in: US: 1-866-744-5399
  International: (972) 3-918-0609

A simultaneous Webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: www.veidan-stream.com/gilatq3-2020.html

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Conference Call Replay  
   
Start: November 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST / 19:00 IST
End: November 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST / 19:00 IST
Dial-in:  US: 1-888-326-9310
  International: (972) 3-925-5904

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation costs and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words estimate, project, intend, expect, believe and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilats products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilats products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Companys proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilats international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilats business, reference is made to Gilats reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations
gilat@gkir.com
+1 646 688 3559

 
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
 
      Nine months ended
 		  Three months ended
      September, 30
 		  September, 30
        2020       2019       2020       2019  
           
      Unaudited   Unaudited
                   
Revenues   $ 123,258     $ 185,178     $ 37,270     $ 63,384  
Cost of revenues     95,341       116,369       27,827       40,130  
                   
Gross profit     27,917       68,809       9,443       23,254  
                   
Research and development expenses     20,215       24,088       6,442       7,596  
Less - grants     932       1,610       460       516  
Research and development expenses, net     19,283       22,478       5,982       7,080  
Selling and marketing expenses     12,337       16,332       3,687       5,044  
General and administrative expenses      10,269       13,666       2,478       4,139  
Merger, acquisition and related litigation     11,149        -        8,198        -   
                   
Total operating expenses     53,038       52,476       20,345       16,263  
                   
Operating income (loss)     (25,121 )     16,333       (10,902 )     6,991  
                   
Financial expenses, net      (1,715 )     (1,940 )     (286 )     (540 )
                   
Income (loss) before taxes on income     (26,836 )     14,393       (11,188 )     6,451  
                   
Taxes on income      695       1,876       363       163  
                   
Net income (loss)   $ (27,531 )   $ 12,517     $ (11,551 )   $ 6,288  
                   
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ (0.50 )   $ 0.23     $ (0.21 )   $ 0.11  
                   
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ (0.50 )   $ 0.22     $ (0.21 )   $ 0.11  
                   
Weighted average number of shares used in                 
  computing earnings (loss) per share                
  Basic     55,506,266       55,329,617       55,520,197       55,463,945  
  Diluted     55,506,266       56,029,698       55,520,197       56,059,239  
                   

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                    
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS            
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES                       
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)                    
                     
     Three months ended     Three months ended 
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    GAAP   Adjustments (1)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (1)   Non-GAAP
         
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                         
Gross profit $ 9,443       28     $ 9,471     $ 23,254     68     $ 23,322
Operating expenses   20,345       (8,950 )     11,395       16,263     (433 )     15,830
Operating income (loss)   (10,902 )     8,978       (1,924 )     6,991     501       7,492
Net income (loss)   (11,551 )     8,978       (2,573 )      6,288     501       6,789
                         
Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.21 )   $ 0.16     $ (0.05 )   $ 0.11   $ 0.01     $ 0.12
                         
                         
Weighted average number of shares used in                      
computing earnings per share                      
  Basic   55,520,197           55,520,197       55,463,945         55,463,945
  Diluted   55,520,197           55,520,197       56,059,239         56,179,331
                         
                         
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions,
   Merger, acquisition and relatedlitigation and restructuring and re-organization costs.
                         
     Three months ended     Three months ended 
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
        Unaudited           Unaudited    
                         
GAAP net income (loss)     $ (11,551 )           $ 6,288      
                         
Gross profit                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses     21               55      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions     7               13      
          28               68      
Operating expenses                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses     259               382      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions     49               51      
Merger, acquisition and related litigation       8,198               -      
Restructuring and re-organization costs       444               -      
          8,950               433      
                         
Non-GAAP net income (loss)     $ (2,573 )           $ 6,789      
                         

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
 		   
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)    
     
     Nine months ended     Nine months ended 
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    GAAP   Adjustments (1)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (1)   Non-GAAP
         
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                         
Gross profit $ 27,917       144     $ 28,061     $ 68,809     706     $ 69,515
Operating expenses   53,038       (12,887 )     40,151       52,476     (2,339 )     50,137
Operating income (loss)   (25,121 )     13,031       (12,090 )     16,333     3,045       19,378
Net income (loss)   (27,531 )     13,031       (14,500 )     12,517     3,045       15,562
                         
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.50 )   $ 0.24     $ (0.26 )   $ 0.23   $ 0.05     $ 0.28
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.50 )   $ 0.24     $ (0.26 )   $ 0.22   $ 0.06     $ 0.28
                         
                         
Weighted average number of shares used in                    
computing earnings per share                      
  Basic   55,506,266           55,506,266       55,329,617         55,329,617
  Diluted   55,506,266           55,506,266       56,029,698         56,180,242
                         
                         
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions,
   Merger, acquisition and related litigation, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring and re-organization costs.
                         
     Nine months ended     Nine months ended 
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
        Unaudited           Unaudited    
                         
GAAP net income (loss)     $ (27,531 )           $ 12,517      
                         
Gross profit                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses     127               198      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   17               479      
Restructuring and re-organization costs       -               29      
          144               706      
Operating expenses                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses     860               1,532      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   150               152      
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses       11               100      
Merger, acquisition and related litigation       11,149               -      
Restructuring and re-organization costs       717               555      
          12,887               2,339      
                         
Non-GAAP net income (loss)     $ (14,500 )           $ 15,562      
                         

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
                   
ADJUSTED EBITDA:                  
                   
     Nine months ended     Three months ended   
    September 30, 
 		  September 30, 
 		 
      2020       2019     2020       2019  
           
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
                   
GAAP operating income (loss)   $ (25,121 )   $ 16,333   $ (10,902 )   $ 6,991  
Add:                  
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   987       1,730     280       437  
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses   11       100     -       -  
Restructuring and re-organization costs   717       585     444       -  
Merger, acquisition and related litigation   11,149       -     8,198       -  
Depreciation and amortization (*)     7,924       8,413     2,542       2,627  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (4,333 )   $ 27,161   $ 562     $ 10,055  
                   
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive                
                   
SEGMENT REVENUE:                  
                   
     Nine months ended     Three months ended   
    September 30,
 		  September 30, 
 		 
      2020       2019     2020       2019  
           
    Unaudited   Unaudited  
                   
Fixed Networks   $ 67,587     $ 94,104   $ 22,797     $ 27,268  
Mobility Solutions     42,417       70,615     9,210       27,116  
Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects     13,254       20,459     5,263       9,000  
                   
Total revenue   $ 123,258     $ 185,178   $ 37,270     $ 63,384  
                   

 

         
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
    September 30,   December 31,
      2020       2019  
    Unaudited   Audited
         
ASSETS        
         
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 51,574     $ 74,778  
Restricted cash     25,628       27,067  
Trade receivables, net     26,199       47,731  
Contract assets     38,102       23,698  
Inventories     31,816       27,203  
Other current assets     16,558       23,007  
         
   Total current assets     189,877       223,484  
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Long-term restricted cash     40       124  
Severance pay funds     6,227       6,831  
Deferred taxes     18,329       18,455  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     5,665       5,211  
Other long term receivables     7,796       10,156  
         
Total long-term assets     38,057       40,777  
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     77,618       82,584  
         
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     1,192       1,523  
         
GOODWILL     43,468       43,468  
         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 350,212     $ 391,836  
         
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
    September 30,   December 31,
      2020       2019  
    Unaudited   Audited
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current maturities of long-term loans   $ 4,000     $ 4,096  
Trade payables     17,302       20,725  
Accrued expenses     54,075       54,676  
Advances from customers and deferred revenues     25,908       27,220  
Operating lease liabilities     1,940       1,977  
Other current liabilities     10,406       12,261  
         
   Total current liabilities     113,631       120,955  
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Long-term loans, net of current maturities     -       4,000  
Accrued severance pay     6,493       7,061  
Long-term advances from customers     -       2,866  
Operating lease liabilities     3,754       3,258  
Other long-term liabilities     1,069       108  
         
   Total long-term liabilities     11,316       17,293  
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value     2,644       2,643  
Additional paid-in capital     928,337       927,348  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,830 )     (5,048 )
Accumulated deficit     (698,886 )     (671,355 )
         
Total shareholders' equity     225,265       253,588  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 350,212     $ 391,836  
                 

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
                   
      Nine months ended
 		  Three months ended
      September 30,
 		  September 30,
        2020       2019       2020       2019  
           
      Unaudited   Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income (loss)   $ (27,531 )   $ 12,517     $ (11,551 )   $ 6,288  
Adjustments required to reconcile net income                 
 to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     7,757       8,247       2,486       2,565  
Capital loss from disposal of property and equipment     34       -       11       -  
Stock-based compensation of options     987       1,730       280       437  
Accrued severance pay, net     37       345       11       (37 )
Deferred income taxes, net     101       1,081       (39 )     (304 )
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net     20,852       141       2,488       (2,365 )
Decrease (increase) in contract assets     (14,404 )     25,408       (6,042 )     25,640  
Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term                
and deferred charges)     7,919       (1,419 )     1,209       (1,390 )
Decrease (increase) in inventories     (5,150 )     (7,685 )     548       (1,548 )
Decrease in trade payables     (3,335 )     (4,515 )     (2,825 )     (8,448 )
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses     (193 )     (8,904 )     5,616       (1,828 )
Increase (decrease) in advance from customers     (4,116 )     (9,540 )     1,609       (1,135 )
Decrease in current and non current liabilities     (219 )     (2,659 )     (904 )     (708 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (17,261 )     14,747       (7,103 )     17,167  
                   
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (2,740 )     (5,649 )     (861 )     (2,062 )
Net cash used in investing activities           (2,740 )          (5,649 )           (861 )          (2,062 )
                   
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Exercise of stock options     -       375       -       -  
Dividend payment     -       (24,864 )     -       -  
Repayment of long-term loans     (4,096 )     (4,353 )     -       (122 )
Net cash used in financing activities         (4,096 )      (28,842 )      -            (122 )
                   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash          (630 )     (235 )     (91 )             (256 )
                   
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash      (24,727 )       (19,979 )         (8,055 )      14,727  
                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period     101,969       104,204       85,297         69,498  
                   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 77,242     $         84,225     $    77,242     $ 84,225  
                   

