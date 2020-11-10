Britain Loves Baking Looks Forward to a Spirited Christmas and Gives Gingerbread Houses a Make Over

featuring never-before-seen items including a unique digital advent calendar which delivers physical product to the recipient’s door.

Britain Loves Baking, a direct to customer online baking business launched during Covid to safeguard the jobs of the founders’ workers, has exploded onto the scene with its full Christmas range as it joins the UK festive food and drink market which is worth over £4 billion annually, featuring never-before-seen items including a unique digital advent calendar which delivers physical product to the recipient’s door.

The range focuses on creating memorable, unique and highly personal experiences with products that cannot be found anywhere else. Based on the company’s principles of making baking fun and accessible, the range has been carefully curated by Greg Wixted who is also a trained baker and his team, driven by customer insight and new retailing and online trends.

It features very limited edition products, junior baker collections and even a partnership with one of the country’s most innovative drinks brands, World of Zing and founder Pritesh Mody, Channel 4’s Sunday brunch cocktail guru.

Greg said: “We became known as the nation’s baking best friend during the first nationwide lockdown, supplying ingredients which were at the time hard to come by and a place bakers came for inspiration or just chat with our night-time bakers online. We have always tried to create products that encourage families to get involved, get the kids stuck in and just enjoy being together. So, we went all out this Christmas which will challenge and inspire, getting people’s creative juices flowing and turning traditional festive baking on its head.

“Everyone sells a gingerbread house set, baked - what is the point of it! We sell kits to create a country cottage, to make huge sprawling country piles, modern townhouses and more which have been created by London contemporary artist Laura Harold, specialist home designer and architect Paul Lyon, known for modern ‘of the moment’ designs and cake decorator Jackie de Broise, a leading cake artist and young cool architect.

The entirely unique gingerbread houses which even come with suggested blue prints can be turned into utter masterpieces. There is also a ‘chocolatier’s centre piece gift box’ which features rare Ruby chocolate, a children’s ‘my first Christmas cake’ which enables a child to bake their own cake (supervised, of course) and a children’s stollen box which comes with the back story that the elves have stolen the cake Mrs Claus made for Santa – children make a new cake and can then send a postcard to Santa to tell him about it and include their Christmas list. Shoppers will also find moreish staples such as treat box fudge, festive breads and a full family box with baking to see them through a whole month.

The World of Zing collaboration dubbed ‘A Spirited Christmas’, features macaron and cupcake recipes paired with cocktails, with these developed by Channel 4 Sunday Brunch’s Pritesh Mody. They take a modern twist on old classics, adding a festive twist and some real pizazz.

Pritesh said: “With baking being one of our favourite pastimes, I am pleased to be working with Britain Loves Baking to create and add some delicious cocktail pairings into the mix.”

Greg continued: “It’s not been a great year and we wanted to do something special. We don’t know whether we’ll be allowed to mix households this year for Christmas, or if we might even be in lockdown still, but we’re determined to make it possible for everyone to have access to ingredients, amazing baking and the mental well-being that comes with that.

“There is no reason that we shouldn’t be able to make Christmas special – we just need to adapt like we did in the first lockdown. Our range is about creating memories, making the most of this time and enjoying some unique experiences.”

But the build up to Christmas has also been flipped over as Britain Loves Baking launches an innovative digital advent calendar. This combines a virtual solution with all manner of baking treats including utensils, gadgets and recipe ingredients behind each door which are then delivered to the recipient via courier. This is a world first!

The full range is available online now, but many items are limited edition, so it is advised that bakers order soon!

Find out more at www.britainlovesbaking.com or email thebakers@britainlovesbaking,com

