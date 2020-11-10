Optibrium Enters Cheminformatics Collaboration with MSD
The collaboration will see the integration of Optibrium’s StarDrop software as a central component of MSD’s global drug discovery infrastructureCAMBRIDGE, UK, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibrium™, a developer of software for drug discovery, today announced a collaboration with MSD tradename of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth NJ USA. As part of the collaboration MSD has adopted Optibrium’s StarDrop™ software as a central component of their cheminformatics infrastructure.
The collaboration, between MSD and Optibrium will include integration of StarDrop with MSD’s in-house capabilities and the joint development of new tools, to improve cycle times, efficiency and productivity of the drug discovery process.
Dr Matthew Segall, Optibrium’s CEO, commented, “We are delighted to enter this collaboration to contribute to MSD’s world-leading cheminformatics infrastructure. We look forward to working together to advance new tools based around StarDrop to further refine our compound design platform.”
StarDrop is a complete package of fully integrated, elegant software for small molecule design, optimisation and data analysis. It supports researchers by quickly targeting high-quality chemistry in hit-to-lead and lead optimisation. StarDrop’s unique approach to multi-parameter optimisation combined with cutting-edge predictive modelling and generative chemistry capabilities helps to guide compound design decisions, and will enable MSD’s researchers to explore new optimisation strategies.
For further information on Optibrium and StarDrop, please visit www.optibrium.com
ENDS
About Optibrium Ltd
Optibrium provides elegant software solutions for small molecule design, optimisation and data analysis. Optibrium’s lead product, StarDrop™, is a comprehensive suite of integrated software with a highly visual and user-friendly interface. StarDrop™ enables a seamless flow from the latest data through to predictive modelling and decision-making regarding the next round of synthesis and research, improving the speed, efficiency, and productivity of the discovery process. The company’s new Augmented Chemistry™ products and services deliver ground-breaking artificial intelligence technologies that continuously learn from all available data to supplement researchers experience and skills.
Founded in 2009, Optibrium is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with offices in Boston and San Francisco, USA. Optibrium continues to develop new products and research novel technologies to improve the efficiency and productivity of the drug discovery process. Optibrium works closely with its broad range of customers and collaborators that include leading global pharma, agrochemical and flavouring companies, biotech and academic groups.
For further information visit www.optibrium.com
