Life Coach, Energy Healer's Book Unlocks the “True Power of You"

Mario Skarvellis True Power of You Destressercise Program True Power of You

Mario Skarvellis shows readers how to align their inner holy spirit with that of God

We need to become conscious and responsible of the legacy god bestowed upon all earthlings that we are more than mere mortals.” — Mario Skarvellis

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cultivating self-awareness, connecting with one’s innermost and truest self, and finally reaching out to touch the greater forces of the universe - these are what countless people have sought since time immemorial. Only some have attained such states of higher being, and as a success and life coach , Reiki and energy healer, Marios Skarvellis counts himself among their ranks. And now he passes on his discoveries to readers everywhere, so they too can begin their journey. Now with his book, unlocking the " True Power of You " is within reach."The book is about creating a self-awareness between your inner holy spirit energy and the outer environment of the creative godly spirit energy," Skarvellis explains. The latter is the same as the energy of god, he adds. By attaining this state of existence, one can enhance one's well-being, to reveal a sixth sense, and gain the titular "True Power of You.""We need to become conscious and responsible of the legacy god bestowed upon all earthlings that we are more than mere mortals," Skarvellis elaborates. He goes on to say that people are nurturers and protectors of all life, designed and fashioned on this planet and beyond by god to live their lives well and experience a full breadth of feelings and emotions. According to Skarvellis, by doing this each person will enlighten their spirit essence.With his book he provides a guide to transcending what he calls the mental demons and inner self-chatter that form doubt and procrastination. Insecurities, phobias, fears, hatred and disgust are what overwhelm people's divine actions, outlines Skarvellis. Counterproductive habits, routines and beliefs people are unknowingly accumulating throughout their lives do not cultivate positive and optimistic existences. While what they have ended up becoming is not anyone's individual fault, Skarvellis holds that it is one's duty and responsibility to do better.He shows how success and luck occurs when opportunity meets preparation, and that opportunity is all around at every moment. So what is truly needed is preparation, which is self-development and self-care that in turn encourage self healing."So we need to improve ourselves mentally, physically and spiritually." Skarvellis concludes. "I have developed a program called Destressercise, a mind-body self healing awareness program to guide you back to the True Power of You."This entails a self-hypnosis technique with a deep philosophical approach. All of which, at the end of the day, are meant to help people tap into their true potential. That is what lies within "True Power of You."About the AuthorMario Skarvellis is a success and life coach, Reiki and energy healer, among many things. He has completed a variety of courses, handled businesses in several fields, and used the sum of his accrued knowledge to guide and help others in overcoming stress.

True Power of You by Marios Skarvellis