Wildlife Commission Urges Waterfowl Hunters to Become Mentors, Practice Safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (Nov. 9, 2020) — As duck season begins, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission urges waterfowl hunters to practice safety and to share their boat with someone new to hunting.

“Mentoring someone is a great way to pass along the rich tradition of waterfowl hunting in North Carolina,” said Chet Clark, the Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager. “The memories you create while sharing your knowledge with a new waterfowl hunter can last a lifetime.”

While mentoring a new hunter, it’s important to remember the Commission’s Home From The Hunt™ campaign and share basic safety precautions while hunting from a vessel.

“Boating accidents can occur in a split second, so it’s important to be prepared,” said Clark. “Hunters should wear clothing made of wool or other synthetic materials instead of cotton to help prevent hypothermia. And, as always, wear a personal floatation device.”

The Commission also reminds hunters: - Always let someone know your whereabouts and an approximate return time. - Be aware that small, flat-bottom vessels are prone to capsizing and swamping. - Store equipment properly and keep it evenly distributed. - Do not overload the boat, especially with passengers. - Keep hunting dogs prone in the center of the boat. - Never move about the boat with a loaded shotgun. - Stay with the boat and use it as a floatation device in the event of capsizing or swamping.

The Commission has set dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2020-2021 waterfowl seasons, with tundra swan (by permit only), duck and geese hunting. For additional information on waterfowl hunting, visit ncwildlife.org/hunting or call 1-800-675-0263.