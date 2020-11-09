It’s an Office. It’s a Bed. It’s Hiddenbed.

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hiddenbed.Direct, a division of Wood Products Unlimited Inc., is accommodating business leaders looking to ease their employees’ shift to home office work space.



“Magic” seems like a fanciful term to apply to a piece of furniture. But, when you first see a Hiddenbed™ up close, that’s the word that springs to mind.

In five seconds flat, the Hiddenbed transforms an active office space into a full-size bed—fully made up and ready to sleep in. The next morning, in another five seconds, your bed folds back up and your office reappears, complete with your desktop computer, your papers, and even a photo of your family right where you left them.

For most of us, the concept of a “hidden bed” calls to mind a traditional sofa bed—the unholy union between an unflattering sofa and an uncomfortable bed. Canadian entrepreneurs Mike Solmundson and Rob Enns had a better idea. They devoted their wealth of furniture-building expertise (and innate ingenuity) to create something completely different: a beautiful, functional work space that converts into a bed you’d actually want to sleep in.

The partners have been building the internationally patented HiddenBed mechanism in Winnipeg since 2009 and have sold thousands, primarily through home shows. This year, in part due to COVID-19, they evolved their sales model online, through their new hiddenbed.direct eStore.

Anybody considering a long-term shift to a home office, or looking to optimize their space, should check out the eStore. Along with a jaw-dropping video demo of the unit in action, the site offers a wide range of sizes and models, colours, and accessories. Homeowners can choose to assemble and install the units themselves, or schedule factory-trained installers. As well, be sure to check out the eStore and subscribe for frequent promos, discounts, and other offers, such as flexible monthly payments using Canada’s own PayBright .

Hiddenbed.Direct is a division of Wood Products Unlimited Inc., based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

