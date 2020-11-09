Oviedo Doctor Becomes Amazon Best-Selling Author
I’d been viewing health through a warped lens for most of my life, but this book helped me understand what true health can look like.”SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Eric Janowitz, owner and founder of Synergy Oviedo Chiropractic—a chiropractic practice in Oviedo, Florida—recently became an Amazon best-selling author for his newly released book, “The Synergy Health Solution.”
The book, which promises to help raise standards for personal health and healing, was widely acclaimed by patients and the medical community alike.
“I was blown away by the concepts Dr. Janowitz taught in ‘The Synergy Health Solution,’” said Alyssa Chandler, Synergy patient. “I’d been viewing health through a warped lens for most of my life, but this book helped me understand what true health can look like.”
The book walks readers through The Synergy Success Cycle™, a unique framework that combines power, purpose, people, and processes, designed to help you examine various areas of your health and life. It’s a tool that has already transformed the lives of people across the nation, and it was created with the experience and education of a doctor who has been in practice for over 25 years.
Some categories featured in “The Synergy Health Solution” are:
- Chiropractic care
- Preventative medicine
- Alternative and holistic medicine
- Alternative therapies
- Personal health
- Personal growth
- Self-help
- Stress management
“The Synergy Health Solution” is available for purchase on Amazon.
Dr. Janowitz is also a distinguished health and wellness speaker and has appeared at corporate events, university lectures, and community gatherings for more than a decade. He has spoken on topics like holistic health, work-life balance, understanding preventative care vs. reactive, and more. Dr. Janowitz is now booking for 2021 and is available for travel to speak at events. For scheduling and rates, please contact info@ericjanowitz.com.
About Dr. Eric Janowitz
Dr. Eric Janowitz is a practicing chiropractor and practice owner of Synergy Oviedo Chiropractic. He has owned and run Synergy since 2001 and has provided nearly half a million adjustments—and counting! —during his tenure. Dr. Janowitz is also an Amazon bestselling author of his latest book, The Synergy Health Solution, and a distinguished health speaker located in Central Florida. He’s also a guest lecturer for the University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine and Business. Dr. Janowitz has made it his lifelong mission to lead people to find true, total, and holistic health. For more information, visit www.ericjanowitz.com.
About Synergy Oviedo Chiropractic
Synergy Oviedo Chiropractic is a chiropractic practice in Oviedo, Florida. The practice is owned by Dr. Eric Janowitz. It has been in operation since 2001 and serves patients from all over Central Florida including Orlando, Winter Springs, Oviedo, and students from the University of Central Florida. With three doctors on staff and state-of-the-art technology, Synergy is known for expert care and chiropractic treatment. To schedule an appointment, call 407-505-4320 or visit www.synergyoviedo.com.
