Dona Seitsinger Commands Male-Dominated Tactical Apparel Industry with Revolutionary Klik Belts
Dona has faced many challenges as a woman in a predominantly male-dominated tactical space.
Our in-house production model is costly, but it allows us to offer what our competitors can’t - custom belts in just one day”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry dominated by men, Dona Seitsinger is making incredible strides as the owner of Klik Belts - a wildly successful apparel business in the tactical space.
Klik Belts is a revolutionary tactical belt with an aesthetically empowering design that combines strength with form and function. The company designs a variety of different styles to suit any wearer, male or female, and features AustriAlpin’s trademark 7075 aluminum alloy COBRA® buckle – a workhorse material that has been utilized in the aerospace industry since 1943.
While Klik Belts’ striking quality and design are parallel to none, what sets the company apart from others is its owner – Dona Seitsinger. Seitsinger is an empowering female in the male-dominated tactical industry who has faced many challenges throughout her journey.
“When I first bought Klik Belts back in 2018, there really weren’t many other women in the industry,” says Seitsinger. “For centuries, men have predominately taken the helm with the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of tactical-related products and accessories – a fact that stands true today. While this may be intimidating for some women, I haven’t let this dissuade me from pursuing my dream. As a result, not only have I taken a common object to create one of the most versatile belts on the market, but I’ve done so while dealing with people who are surprised to find a woman in the space. I’m so thrilled to pleasantly surprise them.”
One area where Klik Belts outperforms their competitors are with its signature custom belts. Klik Belts sews all nylon belts in-house and can make any custom size, ply, or color combination on-demand, at no extra charge.
“Our in-house production model is costly, but it allows us to offer what our competitors can’t - custom belts in just one day,” Seitsinger states. “We sew every day, so we can produce any custom belt a customer may need, with only one extra day of lead time. Our competitors can’t do that. Because we offer a lifetime warranty on the buckle, we also rebuild, at any time, on your existing buckle, with a new size, color or style. No one else has service like this.”
The astounding quality and design of the Klik Belts’ products speak to the heart and soul of any tactical enthusiast. The company’s signature COBRA® buckle was developed and manufactured by AustriAlpin and boasts an impressive variety of features, including:
7075 aluminum alloy buckle
Solid brass release clips
Mil spec 1.5” or 1.75” nylon webbing
Individual handmade craftsmanship
Custom options
Superior comfort and strength
Various colors and designs to choose from
TSA Approved Polymer COBRA® available
And more!
About Klik Belts
Founded in 2014, Klik Belts was specifically designed to provide consumers with a revolutionary product made from a simple object. The company is owned and operated by Dona Seitsinger, whose mission is to ensure every product ships quickly, looks stylish, and doesn’t sacrificing security.
The company’s signature AustriAlpin COBRA® buckle was inspired by the aerospace industry, which has been utilizing this robust material for everything from commercial planes, fighter jets, and space travel.
