High Arctic to Announce Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” will release its 2020 third quarter results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after markets close. The Corporation’s financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.haes.ca and SEDAR after the results are released.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HWO”. The Corporation’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The North American operations provide well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada.

For further information contact:

  Michael J. Maguire Christopher Ames
  Chief Executive Officer VP Finance & Chief Financial Officer
  P: (587) 318-3826 P: (587) 318-2218

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


