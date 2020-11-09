Hyundai Motor Group Selects NVIDIA DRIVE Infotainment and AI Platform for All Future Hyundai, Kia and Genesis Models

Entire Fleet to Feature Software-Defined and Perpetually Updateable AI User Experiences Starting in 2022

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and Hyundai Motor Group today announced that the automaker’s entire lineup of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models will come standard with NVIDIA DRIVE ™ in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems starting in 2022. From entry-level to premium vehicles, these fleets will feature a rich, software-defined AI user experience that is perpetually updateable.



Recent breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing have opened the door for next-generation cars and trucks to benefit from new functionality, capabilities and enhanced safety features that can be added after the car is purchased. With a centralized, software-defined computing architecture, future vehicles can always have the latest AI cockpit features.

For Hyundai Motor Group, standardizing on the high-performance, energy-efficient NVIDIA DRIVE platform for its future models allows for a seamless and continuously enhanced in-vehicle AI user experience. NVIDIA DRIVE includes a hardware and software stack, enabling Hyundai, Kia and Genesis IVI systems to feature audio, video, navigation, connectivity and AI-enhanced connected car services.

Paul Choo, senior vice president of the Electronics Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Group, said: “At Hyundai Motor Group, we’re committed to delivering greater value, safety, functionality and enjoyment over the lifetime of the car. The NVIDIA DRIVE platform is proven — it is scalable, energy-efficient and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles.”

Hyundai Motor Group has been working with NVIDIA since 2015 — with the Genesis GV80 and G80 featuring a state-of-the-art IVI system powered by NVIDIA DRIVE. The companies have also been collaborating to create an advanced digital cockpit for release in late 2021. Today’s announcement takes the relationship further with Hyundai Motor Group standardizing on NVIDIA DRIVE for its entire fleet of vehicles — marking the automaker’s commitment to integrating the capacity to support future apps and features.

“NVIDIA brought consumer electronic functionality and a graphics-rich user interface to infotainment systems more than a decade ago,” said Ali Kani, vice president of autonomous vehicles at NVIDIA. “Now, we are once again transforming these systems through the power of AI — helping Hyundai Motor Group increase safety and value, along with enhancing customer satisfaction, throughout the lifetime of the vehicle.”

Enabling a Connected Car Operating System

NVIDIA will enable Hyundai Motor Group to roll out its new connected car operating system (ccOS) across future models. Developed in-house by Hyundai Motor Group, the new ccOS will bring together the large amount of data generated by the vehicle and its network of sensors, as well as external connected car data centers, providing a more pleasurable and convenient experience for the driver and occupants.

ccOS also incorporates an integrated architecture for a new connected car service platform, or ccSP, which is an open platform enabling a wide range of partners to provide relevant services to owners.

Hyundai Motor Group will announce more details surrounding its upcoming IVI and ccOS capabilities in line with future vehicle announcements.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global corporation that has created a value chain based on automobiles, steel, and construction and includes logistics, finance, IT and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group’s automobile brands include Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on all challenges, we are working to create a better future for all. More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia. com/ .

For further information, contact:

Marie Labrie

Automotive PR Manager

NVIDIA Corporation

mlabrie@nvidia.com

+1-408-921-6987

Jin Cha

Global PR Team

Hyundai Motor Group

sjcar@hyundai.com

+82-2-3464-2128

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: Hyundai making NVIDIA DRIVE infotainment platform standard across future Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models and the timing for adding the platform; the features, benefits, performance and abilities of our products and technologies, including the NVIDIA DRIVE platform; the benefits of recent breakthroughs in AI; what centralized, software-defined computing architectures will enable; what the use of the NVIDIA DRIVE platform allows; the NVIDIA DRIVE platform’s benefits and performance supporting Hyundai’s next generation of software-defined vehicles; NVIDIA transforming infotainment systems through the power of AI and helping Hyundai; the benefits, features and performance of the ccOS and NVIDIA enabling Hyundai to roll it out; and the announcement of more details from Hyundai coming with future vehicle announcements are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and NVIDIA DRIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26b6ffff-4062-48b4-92c9-f6a29636bb0b