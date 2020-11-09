Secretary DeVos Opens Nominations for Second Annual Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced today the call for nominations for the Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award, which honors two K-12 educators for excellence in cybersecurity education.

Now in its second year, the Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award is presented annually to one elementary educator and one secondary educator who instill in their students skills, knowledge, and passion for cybersecurity.

"Talented educators at all grade levels are shaping the future of our nation's cybersecurity workforce," said Secretary DeVos. "I look forward to recognizing two outstanding educators who are successfully developing their students' skills and setting them on a path to meaningful careers in cybersecurity."

Award recipients will embody the expertise and dedication of educators who are critical to strengthening the nation's cybersecurity workforce. A nominee need not work in cybersecurity education exclusively; any educator whose subject matter includes cybersecurity is welcome to apply. Recipients of this honor will receive acknowledgement by the President of the United States and the U.S. Secretary of Education, public recognition as a leader in the field of cybersecurity education, as well as professional development opportunities.

Established on May 2, 2019, by President Donald J. Trump's Executive Order on America's Cybersecurity Workforce, this award was created by the U.S. Department of Education in consultation with the Deputy Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, as well as the National Science Foundation.

Honorees from the 2019-2020 school year are Donna Woods of Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley, California, and Kara Four Bear of New Town Middle School in New Town, North Dakota.

The nomination period is now open and will close on Jan. 31, 2021. Educators from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, all U.S. territories, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, and Tribal areas are eligible to apply or be nominated. Anyone may nominate an educator for this honor, including parents, students, fellow educators, and community members. Self-nominations are permitted. For the rules, terms and conditions and specifics on how to apply, please visit here. Please visit the Department of Education's STEM web page for more information, and please send all questions about this award to cyberawards@ed.gov. Information on the Executive Order is available here.